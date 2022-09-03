Rodney Gertz of Quality Built Homes addresses the Leonardtown Planning Commission on Aug. 29 about the Meadows at Town Run II, which would be located east of Route 245 at Dry Docking Lane.
The Leonardtown Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of a final site plan for the Meadows at Town Run II during its Aug. 29 meeting.
Final approval is the purview of the town council.
Mike Bailey, the town's planning coordinator, said the 137.5-acre project would be developed in three phases.
It is located east of Route 245 (Hollywood Road) near Dry Docking Lane and includes the Wilkerson Farm. The land has planned unit development with mixed-use.
The property was annexed into the town in 2015, Bailey said.
At full buildout, the project would consist of 12 single-family homes, 147 townhouses and 144 apartment units in four buildings.
Phase I would include 12 single-family homes, 38 townhouses and 36 apartments.
Bailey noted that the land could have as many as 917 units but the developer is only planning on a little more than 400.
The project would set aside land for open space and conservation.
Rodney Gertz of Quality Built Homes noted that a pool, playground and tennis courts are planned.
Once town council approval is received, construction of phase I should take around 18 months, he said.
"We're super excited about it," he said.
Commissioner Heather Earhart made the motion, which was seconded by Andrew Ponti. It passed 5-0.
