Developer speaks about Leonardtown project

Rodney Gertz of Quality Built Homes addresses the Leonardtown Planning Commission on Aug. 29 about the Meadows at Town Run II, which would be located east of Route 245 at Dry Docking Lane. 

 Screenshot by Caleb M. Soptelean

The Leonardtown Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval of a final site plan for the Meadows at Town Run II during its Aug. 29 meeting. 

Final approval is the purview of the town council. 

