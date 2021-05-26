The fitness pool at the College of Southern Maryland in Leonardtown was a main concern for several residents at a public forum hosted by the St. Mary’s commissioners earlier this week.
The pool at the community college’s fitness center, which has been closed for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is currently a part of negotiations between CSM and the county government, which is attempting to reach a memorandum of understanding to take control of the pool.
Commissioners had approved the county’s department of recreation and parks to begin negotiations in February.
The pool controversy in St. Mary’s is baked in anxiety over what happened in La Plata, where CSM’s campus pool was permanently closed earlier this year due to low attendance prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I was probably one of the first people who signed up to join” the CSM pool in Leonardtown, Donna Taggert, a former dietician at MedStar St. Mary’s who lives in Hollywood, said.
She said she was a part of a group informally known as the “pool gang” who used to socialize together at the pool, and has been using the Great Mills Pool in Lexington Park for exercise after the Leonardtown pool closed.
“I hope you realize just how important this pool is, more than just for the social wellbeing of our citizens,” Taggert said.
“We do not go to that pool to hang out. More correctly, we go to work out with doctors’ authorizations,” Elise Koleny, a Lexington Park resident, told commissioners. “It is well known medically that a sense of community and having friends is critical as we age, but another one of the most critical findings is that we all keep moving.”
Commissioners, already alerted prior to the public forum of concerns about the pool, took time during the meeting Tuesday morning to talk about the issue.
“The citizens paid and built the recreation facility and the aquatic center,” Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said. “We’re working to keep that facility open with CSM.”
He said an agreement “won’t be today or tomorrow,” but was “in progress.”
“I think it’s a great idea” to reopen the pool, Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said at Tuesday’s meeting. But he said “once we figure out the YMCA in Lexington Park,” the pool situation would be a good example for a YMCA in Leonardtown, as they cover operational costs.
Ellen Flowers-Fields, CSM’s associate vice president of continuing education, said at the public forum that the residents attending were “passionate about wellness and fitness, as well as we are.”
“We are here to assure them that our mutual commitment remains firm,” she said. As the college moves on in its post-COVID-19 reopening phases, the process to return to wellness classes “will be slow” due to safety protocols, but “they have our commitment to continue to work with them.”
Also at the public forum on Tuesday, residents spoke on concerns about development in the county, rebuked commissioners over recent budget decisions and pressed issues related to needs in Lexington Park.
