A combination of public and private funding could bring into fruition all or some of a proposed downtown waterfront plan in Leonardtown.
Planners Tom McGilloway and Tripp Muldrow presented and discussed the plan during a one-hour presentation on Feb. 23 with town officials.
The session, which is available on YouTube, included various ideas for the downtown, which includes access to The Wharf. The latter provides access to McIntosh Run, a tributary that connects with Breton Bay, which empties into the Potomac River.
Connections with Tudor Hall Farm and other areas in the downtown area were highlighted. These would connect through a trail with loops and offshoots to various town streets, an amphitheater and a meadow.
The trail would link existing and future neighborhoods to the waterfront, McGilloway said.
A full-service hotel could be added. Mayor Dan Burris noted that the town was given land that could be used for such a hotel.
Food trucks could be allowed at The Wharf in the short term, while a long-term plan could offer a restaurant with limited food sales.
The Wharf could also include a splashpad and carousel, for example. An amphitheater would be part of a flexible space serving 1,200 to 1,500 people.
And, a lodge at Tudor Hall Farm could include a conference center.
McGilloway encouraged town staff and council to keep some town-owned land set aside for a future parking lot in case one is needed in the future. For now, he recommended that people park downtown on various streets and walk to the waterfront from various trail connections.
Fenwick and Barthelme streets could be expanded to the west past Shepherd's Old Field Market to provide access to a meadow, which would also link to the trail. Pickleball, soccer or a dog park could be located on the meadow.
McGilloway talked about projected population growth, which he said could bring about 8,300 more people within a 10-minute drive of the downtown in five years and a total of 66,741 people within a 20-minute drive. The data was from Claritas LLC, according to the presentation.
"The population in the area continues to soar," he said.
Townhouses could be developed at an old Chevrolet dealership, he said.
He said various businesses, such as an amenity-rich hotel, could keep nearby residents shopping in Leonardtown instead of driving to California.
He used the term "retail leakage" to describe the current situation, citing restaurants, furniture and clothing/accessories as the top three items that people leave Leonardtown for. The plan would aim to capture 20% to 30% of the "leakage."
McGilloway said the long-term isn't just to give the town officials some ideas of what to do, but also what not to do.