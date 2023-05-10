Kaden Stofferahn saw a need in the community, and by filling that need he is now well on his way to the rank of Eagle Scout.
The 16-year-old Leonardtown resident noticed there weren’t any places where citizens could turn in old American flags, so he built two drop-off boxes.
“I’m pretty excited,” said Stofferahn, who is a member of Troop 793 based out of the Church of the Nazarene in Leonardtown.
“He’s been in Scouts since he was probably 7½ years old and all this hard work has finally paid off and we’re just proud of him for kind of plugging through,” Stofferahn’s mother, Mairi, said while seated on a bench a few feet away from a new box at the Leonardtown Post Office. “Scouts is a lot of hard work.”
The approximately 42-by-32-inch red, white and blue wood boxes are situated outside the Leonardtown Post Office downtown and at the community center of the Leonard’s Grant’s neighborhood in Leonardtown, which is made up of about 330 family homes.
“I’m really thrilled when any of our Scouts are able to reach that milestone,” Scoutmaster Dave Neall said. “It’s something they dedicate a lot of time and energy to, so to see them achieve that goal is really exciting to see.”
The pair of boxes were installed on Aug. 29. A recent search of the boxes revealed no flags yet at the post office location but several were seen inside the Leonard’s Grant’s box.
Stofferahn, who is a junior at Leonardtown High School, came up with the idea when he noticed there were no places where flags could be dropped off for proper disposal.
“The whole Leonardtown community has a lot of American flags that I see,” Stofferahn said. “And I assume there are a lot of worn-out flags the people would like to dismantle in a respectful way, so I made these so they can.”
“I thought it was really original,” Neall said. “A lot of Eagle projects involve service-related things like clean-ups or [making] benches or trail marking or things like that, so I think this was something that was a little outside of the box and a definite need in the community because he latched onto something that was lacking.”
In an email Stofferahn noted that “according to U.S. Flag code ... ‘The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.’”
He added that “owners of U.S. Flags which are worn out or soiled, and in need of retirement, may drop their flags in one of these boxes,” and said that Troop 793 will periodically empty the boxes and respectfully retire the flags. He also hopes to have other Scout troops rotate the duties of emptying the boxes and retiring the flags.
He drew up the plans and a crew — family and friends did most of the actual building while he oversaw the project — constructed the boxes in about six hours in November of last year.
“There was a lot of good designs that I had,” he said, referring to the red, white and blue design, “but I wanted the stars and the colors to be in the right place [like on a flag].”
He said the hardest part of the project, which was constructed with a budget of about $350, is the administrative side such as contacting and emailing individuals and scheduling.
Stofferahn still has to successfully defend his project before a review committee within the next few months before his Eagle Scout ceremony.
“He’s a little but on the quiet side, a little reserved, but always willing to help out,” Neall said of Stofferahn, who as a certified lifeguard has assisted fellow Scouts with swimming. “He’s just a real good person to have in our troop.”
Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews