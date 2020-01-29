Residents continued to express their concerns over a potential 7-Eleven convenience store and gas station on the corner of Medley’s Neck Road and Point Lookout Road after the first public hearing, which took place at the Oct. 28 planning commission meeting, was resumed Monday night.
The hearing was originally supposed to be continued on Dec. 9. However, there was a request from the applicant, Bohler Engineering, to postpone the public hearing for the Leonardtown 7-Eleven to give them the opportunity to give more public notice to residents.
Michael Lenhart of Lenhart Traffic Consulting was in attendance at Monday’s meeting to present supplemental information requested by the planning commission regarding traffic counts, congestion on the roadway, environmental impact and lighting.
According to Lenhart, the applicant had a second traffic count performed, despite the fact it is “standard and typical” to only do one. He told the board when they did the second count, the data ended up being “consistent” with data collected on the first count, suggesting that the store would only cause a minor impact on traffic.
Lenhart provided a traffic simulation to determine how the convenience store at 24175 Point Lookout Road would impact parents dropping off their kids at Leonardtown Middle School, across the street from the proposed store.
In the simulation, cars began to build up in the morning around 6:45 a.m. when parents would drop off their children, but waited in their vehicles until the doors of the school opened at 6:50 a.m.
Lenhart said the applicant has “some ideas and suggestions to improve” car build-ups in the morning, including getting the school to open the doors a few minutes earlier or moving the dropoff point farther up into the school parking lot.
“It’s an existing issue that should be addressed,” he said.
Alternate member of the commission, Merl Evans, asked if that few minutes would really make a difference if schools did agree to open their doors earlier, with Lenhart responding that he thinks so, as long as patterns stay the same and parents did not begin arriving even earlier.
“It’s a sea in the morning with or without the 7-Eleven,” Lenhart said, adding the store would only create a 1.5% service increase to the area.
Lenhart and the board agreed that it would be beneficial to contact the school board about implementing a combination of opening early and moving the dropoff point to mitigate the traffic issue.
An environmental consultant representing the applicant told the board the 7-Eleven would take precautions regarding oil spills, vapor releases and the protection of water wells. Sensors will be placed on equipment that would set an alarm that would notify 7-Eleven of issues with fuel lines and tanks.
Board chair Howard Thompson said he was concerned with light pollution that the store could potentially cause for nearby residential properties.
“Tell me how much [light] will bleed to the first house on Route 244,” he asked.
He was told by a representative of the applicant the store will be using canopy lights that are down lit that would not impact any properties.
The need for sidewalks and crosswalks were discussed, as well, with commission member Martin Siebert mentioning that a fence around the facility is necessary, and should be a condition upon approval of the concept site plan for the store.
Despite the store’s being in the Leonardtown Development District, community opposition was strong as residents, including many from the nearby Hanover Farms community, complained of the store’s proximity to the middle school, its impact on traffic and the possibility of attracting crime.
Out of the six people that signed up to speak, only four remained when public testimony opened up, two hours after the meeting initially started, with four additional people deciding to speak after the applicant presentations.
Stephanie Clarke of Hanover Drive inquired about the tobacco-free rule for the area around the school.
County attorney David Weiskopf told the commission that to his understanding, the drug-free zone creates a more severe penalty for persons getting caught with illegal drugs within the zone but does not stop the store from selling tobacco products.
“This is where our children have recess,” Clarke said.
She said her 17-year-old son walks to their home in the Hanover Farms neighborhood from school every day and the 7-Eleven would only make traffic worse and more dangerous, mentioning the incident that recently occurred at the Sheetz in California, where an 18-year-old boy was shot in the hand and the shooter got away.
“I don’t want anything like that happening in my neighborhood,” Clarke said, adding these are her “genuine concerns.”
Clarke asked if the board of education was invited to the meeting, which she was assured they have but did not make any comments or make an attempt to attend.
Various members of the commission seemed concerned with the St. Mary’s school board’s lack of participation in the project.
Melinda Marchlewicz of Hanover Woods Court told the commission she has been attending school board meetings, speaking against the 7-Eleven store and letting them know the dates of the public hearings.
According to Marchlewicz, she was told by school board members that politically, their hands are tied unless the planning commission asks them specific questions, not wanting to have them think they are trying to do the commission’s job for them.
“We are opening the door to unsavory characters,” she said, suggesting the 24/7 convenience store would attract crime and dangerous individuals near the school.
“This is not OK … just because it’s legal doesn’t mean it’s right,” she said.
Derek Marchlewicz spoke immediately after, expressing his concern with noise pollution the store would create at night.
Trucks will probably be “delivering things in the middle of the night,” he argued, creating a “loud beeping noise” that would be heard from his home in the neighborhood near the potential site.
At 10 p.m., the commission decided to again continue the Leonardtown 7-Eleven discussion on Feb. 10, along with a public hearing for the 7-Eleven in Callaway and the proposed 7-Eleven in Lexington Park.
