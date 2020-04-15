Leonardtown to host virtual earth day celebration

While public events continue to get canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the town of Leonardtown is getting creative by hosting virtual events.
At a Leonardtown town council meeting livestreamed on Monday, council member Tyler Alt shared that “in light of Gov. Hogan’s executive order restricting nonessential travel activities, the town of Leonardtown Business Association made the decision to cancel all events in the town for April and May.”
He encouraged the organizers of these events to either reschedule or “look into creative options.”
Although the town’s upcoming 20th Annual Earth Day celebration will not be public, there will be a virtual program available to watch next Wednesday on the town’s Facebook page.
The day of programming will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 7 p.m., Alt said. “We are offering families to be a part of the virtual Earth Day program by sharing videos of the kids expressing or showing what Earth Day means to them and the town of Leonardtown.”
Submissions, which should be posted on the town’s Facebook page, are being accepted now up until Earth Day on April 22.
Laschelle McKay, town administrator, told the council that in addition to the submitted videos, “the events coordinator is working individually videotaping the presentations and performers.” It’ll be streamed on YouTube this Sunday and again on Earth Day.
“We are trying to get people to participate and still be able to let performers perform and have some entertainment for people as well,” McKay said.
“It’s actually the 50th anniversary of Earth Day this year, 20 years that we have been celebrating here in Leonardtown,” Dan Burris, town mayor, said. “We shall get through this and move on.”
Despite a lot of events being canceled, plans are in the works for the 18th annual beach party event on the square to be held in August, Alt said.
Before the conclusion of the meeting, council member Christy Hollander thanked all of the businesses that are remaining open and providing groceries.
“They are really trying to figure out what people need and how to help. … It’s been wonderful to kind of see … the good stuff that people pull together” in this time of need, she said.
For now, the Leonardtown election will still be held on Tuesday, May 5, McKay said when asked by The Enterprise, and April 20 is the deadline to file. She said Burris and council member Jay Mattingly have currently filed for reelection. Also, council member Hayden Hammett’s seat is on the ballot, but neither he nor anyone else has filed to run yet.
“At this point, we’ve been advertising as we’re supposed to” and waiting to see if things “open back up again,” she said, and if they have to they could limit the amount of people in the building at once, since the turnout is usually small anyway. If anything changes, the council would hold a special meeting to discuss different options.
