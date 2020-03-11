Electric car charging stations will be placed in the brick-paved parking lot across from Good Earth after the Leonardtown Town Council agreed to approve an easement at its Monday meeting Monday. The council also received updates on a new historical marker for the town from a local artist.
The town and St. Mary’s County government are working with Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative on selecting locations for public charging stations for electric cars. The town has been approved for one at the public parking lot on Park Avenue and a future one at the Washington Street public lot.
“For years we discussed our town having a charging station and [previous] council member Roger Mattingly was really pushing it at the time,” Laschelle McKay, town administrator, told the town council. “We had seen that [SMECO] is putting the electric charging stations around the county so I contacted them and we got on the list.”
She said this would be the only station on town property, although there are six others in the area placed on government-owned property, including at the board of education headquarters, the health department and College of Southern Maryland.
The town easement “will reserve two spots and that parking lot is really underutilized,” McKay said.
Users pay for the electric through an app or by credit card and there is no cost to the town.
“Just to confirm, we aren’t paying for this or maintaining it?” council member Mary Slade asked.
McKay said use comes at a cost only for the customers.
Slade made a motion to approve the easement with the rest of the town council members agreeing.
Earlier in the meeting, Susan Carney, a local artist, provided an update on a new historic marker for the town, which she recommended at a meeting last October. She gave a presentation on her idea to create a marker recognizing the long history of indigenous people who lived in the area around 13,000 years ago. She received consensus from the town council to move forward with ideas on the design and funding of the project.
“I got a lot of help, most especially from Ed Chaney at the Maryland Archeological Conservation Lab. … He helped me very much with the wording, the timeline and the images. … He said keep it simple with wording and easy to understand by anyone,” Carney said.
Carney brought to the meeting a potential design for the sign, featuring two of her original paintings. It also includes a Breton Bay-area timeline with other facts.
“The painting on the left is meant to sort of imagine … what it could have looked like looking down on McIntosh Run as it turns into the bay, and then the other rendering is to represent the landscape closer up,” she said.
Carney told the town council if she gets approval to move forward, she would work on getting funding for the sign. She said she spoke with several people from the Maryland Heritage organization, who recommended partnering with a nonprofit, and most likely she’ll partner with the St. Mary’s County Arts Council. It would cost “about $2,500 for a sign that’s 36 by 24 [inches], standard in size,” which includes everything except the installation.
She said she’d like to see the sign placed “right in between the two wharf historical markers” along the water way, but that doesn’t need to be decided now.
Mayor Dan Burris asked, “Have you contacted Piscataway tribes?”
She worked with Rico Newman, who is the Piscataway representative to the Commission of Indians, and “he’s been very helpful, and supportive … they’ve seen this and they like this,” Carney said. The town council agreed to have Carney move forward with finding a funding source for the project.
