Leonardtown to take part in wastewater sample study

The Leonardtown council agreed to take part in a wastewater sampling study, as well as said goodbye to previous council member Hayden Hammett, at the monthly meeting on Monday.
Laschelle McKay, town administrator, told the council they had a request from the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission that would require consensus from the town council.
“MetCom is working with the health department and St. Mary’s College for a pilot program to monitor wastewater to detect coronavirus in individual systems so that eventually they may be able to predict if there is going to be a surge in cases based in areas of the county," McKay said. "MetCom is currently doing the pilot program all over the county facilities and they asked if we wanted to participate in that.”
She assured that it is just a one-time collective sample, which would be submitted to MetCom and then the college would include it in its study. It would not have any financial impact on the town.
“If it’s successful and carries on into the future and it’s something we want to participate in down the road, there may be some financial costs associated with it, so it’s just a matter if we want to participate in the one-time sample and we could readdress it later on,” she said.
Dan Burris, mayor of Leonardtown, said, “I think we should definitely move forward with testing.”
Jay Mattingly, council member, said he “had no issue with it,” and other members also did not express any concern.
Later in the meeting, the council said goodbye to previous council member, Hayden Hammett, who served from 2012 to 2020.
Mayor Burris presented Hammett with a proclamation from the Maryland governor's office for recognition of his time on the board.
“To honor you for commendable work … and exceeding efforts,” Burris offered the governor’s citation to express appreciation on behalf of the citizens of Maryland for making a positive contribution to the community and the state.
“Thank you very much,” Hammett said addressing the council. “I’ve enjoyed serving with you for eight years, and congratulations to Nick on the new position, or Councilman Colvin, I should say,” referring to the newest elected council member. Hammett did not run for a third term last month.