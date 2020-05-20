Leonardtown town council receive some updates

The town of Leonardtown held a virtual town hall meeting earlier this month where Laschelle McKay, town administrator, gave members several general updates about the town, including opportunities for small businesses, the retirement of Jay Johnson and the placement of high school senior banners.
At the May 11 meeting, McKay said council member Mary Slade had asked what is available for small businesses in the town that are struggling due to COVID-19.
“County commissioners approved several million dollars of CARES Act money for local small businesses,” McKay said. “I talked to Chris Kaselemis on Friday and [the department of economic development] is working through what those guidelines are going to be as far as the size of the company. I think they are looking at $10,000 grants.”
She mentioned the Leonardtown Business Association held a Zoom meeting with the department and the small business development center to answer any questions about the grants and another call was scheduled for earlier this week to discuss steps to reopen moving forward.
“I know a couple of our businesses” have received grants for personal protective equipment, McKay claimed.
“I applied for one of the grants back in March,” Slade said, “a few days later I got approved but a week ago I got an email from the state of Maryland saying ‘sorry, the grant money has already run out.’ As a small business, I’m glad I didn’t spend that money because I didn’t get it.”
She added many businesses in the town are experiencing similar issues.
“The grant process is just turmoil for all these small businesses,” she said.
Johnson retires after 17 years of service
McKay told the council Jay Johnson had retired on April 29 as superintendent of the town’s wastewater treatment plant after holding the position for 17 years.
“We do want to have a little reception for him whenever things open back up,” McKay said. “He is doing well.”
Joe Bucior, who was the assistant superintendent, was training to fill Johnson’s shoes, and took over the position as of May 1. McKay said they are in the process of interviewing for another operator trainee at the plant.
“Jay felt very confident that Joe was ready,” as he has been in the field for many years, according to the administrator, and Bucior already “has a lot of ideas … he is working with us to make sone changes so we look forward to that.”
Town to be decorated with senior banners
“I sent an email about the senior banners for [St. Mary’s] Ryken and Leonardtown” high schools, McKay said at the meeting, while pulling out several blue banners filled with the names of graduating seniors.
Since restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 canceled graduations, the banners are meant to commemorate those students who will not get to experience a traditional ceremony.
“Those turned out great,” Christy Hollander, council member, said.
McKay said sponsors included Barefoot Graphics, the town and Olde Towne Insurance, and the banners will be placed throughout the town for residents to see. She said there are about 30 total and a group of volunteers will be helping to hang the signs this Friday at 3 p.m.
There will be four larger signs placed near the town wharf and others placed elsewhere, with eight St. Mary’s Ryken banners and 22 Leonardtown High School banners. McKay said there were 150 St. Mary’s Ryken seniors and 490 Leonardtown seniors.
“It’s been an interesting process but we appreciate the sponsors … I’ve had a lot of parents talking about it, they’re very excited,” she said.
