After a lengthy discussion, the Leonardtown town council decided against the $322,000 purchase of the Black-Eyed Susan paddle wheel boat at their meeting on Monday.
Laschelle McKay, town administrator, reminded the council they approved moving forward with a purchase of sale agreement for the Black-Eyed Susan in July, as well as began forming a fact-finding committee to conduct research. She said they received a $100,000 Maryland Heritage Area grant to go toward the purchase.
Doug Isleib, a member of the fact finding committee, shared some of their findings with the council. He said the paddle wheel dinner boat was built in 1986 and can hold 149 passengers. It includes two decks with a bar and kitchen and is capable of dockside and cruise type events. He said the decks are handicap accessible and the boat proved to be in decent shape based on several inspections.
“We could rename the boat to something that reflects our town, our history and our bay,” Isleib said, recommending “The Belle of Brenton Bay.” He mentioned the intent of the town purchasing the boat would be to provide an affordable community service and local attraction.
When exploring different uses for the boat, Isleib mentioned food related events, live music, educational programs, fireworks, corporate and private charters and weddings.
He said although there are a lot of benefits, there are also risks involved, such as unforeseen costs, as “boats like these need to be refurbished every four to five years,” and the town’s wharf infrastructure may not be able to support the boat.
When the floor was opened for questions from the public, several residents expressed concerns. Roger Mattingly of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department pointed out the firehouse does not have a boat.
“The nearest boat to us is either in Valley Lee or the Seventh District and either one of those boats, with a five minute dispatch time, would take another 15 to 20 minutes to get here if something were to happen at Brenton Bay,” he said.
Several others said the population of Leonardtown would not produce enough revenue to make a profit from the boat and tourists from Washington, D.C., would likely visit Alexandria, Va., for a similar experience. Some did not agree with using taxpayer dollars to purchase the boat or creating more competition for small businesses in the area.
However, Sean Lawson, a resident of the town, said he was in favor of purchase.
“I think this is a community thing,” he said. “There’s a lot of people who don’t have access to the water, whether it be children or a person with disabilities … and this gives them the ability to do that. I feel like this is a home run.”
After asking a few additional questions, council member Christy Hollander said she felt the council members “don’t have enough information to make a clear decision.”
The council shot down the purchase of the boat in a 3-2 vote, with Alt and Mary Slade voting in support.
