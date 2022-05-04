Jennifer Katherine Hurry, 54, pleaded guilty to 20 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty on April 29 as part of a plea agreement.
She was scheduled to go to trial on May 3, according to the state courts website.
St. Mary’s assistant state’s attorney Laura Caspar — who had filed four additional misdemeanor animal cruelty charges against Hurry on April 29 on top of the 17 she originally was charged with — said she dismissed one felony charge as part of the deal.
The charges related to 19 horses, three cows, two goats and 12 assorted fowl that were seized from Hurry’s property on Jan. 21, 2021.
Sentencing will follow a pre-sentence investigation. The prosecution was able to obtain an order for the immediate forfeiture of all animals that were seized so adoption proceedings may begin, according to the state’s attorney’s office.
Given the number of large agricultural animals to be transported and housed, Days End Farm Horse Rescue was contacted and agreed to facilitate the rescue, which, according to the state’s attorney’s office, is the largest in St. Mary’s County history.
The farm is in the 42200 block of Greenwell Hills Lane, located off Medleys Neck Road in Leonardtown, although Hurry’s address is listed on the state courts website as being in Mechancisville.
According to a charging document, the animals were found in “deplorable conditions.”
Some of the horses were suffering from infections and parasites and left in a muddy paddock of less than 1 acre with feces and minimal hay. The goats needed medical attention to their feet, according to the document.
Two dead horses were found that were not properly buried, including one that the 19 horses could access. A necropsy of one horse revealed that it died of starvation, according to the document.
Southern Maryland News previously reported that animal control supervisor Joy Wilson said the county received numerous complaints about animals getting off the property and running loose since 2018.