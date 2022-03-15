A Leonardtown woman pleaded guilty to two charges of fraud and one for conspiracy to commit fraud against two government organizations, according to a March 11 U.S. Department of Justice press release.
Angela Marie Farr, 36, was indicted in 2019 for illegal activities that occurred between July 2009 and July 2019.
The guilty plea was announced by Erek L. Barron, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland. Barron thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael F. Davio, who is prosecuting the case.
Farr received approximately $440,085 in Veterans Administration benefits to which she was not entitled, and approximately $35,666 in Social Security benefit payments to which she was not entitled, resulting in a loss to the U.S. of $475,751 just on Farr’s claims alone, the release states.
As outlined in her plea agreement, Farr will be required to forfeit an amount equal to the proceeds obtained as a result of the fraud by paying a money judgment of $475,751, and will be ordered to pay restitution in the full amount of the victims’ losses, which is at least $1 million.
According to a Department of Justice release from 2019, the indictment alleged that Farr, who served in the U.S. Navy from 2005 to 2007, was the “organizer of the conspiracy” and submitted false and fraudulent documentation to the VA, claiming that her then-husband, Michael Vincent Pace, and her father “were homebound and required full-time assistance and disability compensation.”
The fraudulent documents stated that Farr, her husband and father were homebound and required full-time assistance for basic tasks such as eating, bathing and dressing. In fact, all three individuals lived ordinary, active lives, according to the recent release.
The indictment also alleged that Farr’s mother, Mary Francis Biggs of Lexington Park, “conspired with Farr to file fraudulent documents on behalf of Individual 1,” to the point where Biggs was appointed as her husband’s fiduciary.
In 2009, Farr filed a claim for disability compensation stating that she suffered post-traumatic stress disorder after being sexually assaulted while on duty three years earlier, according to the March 11 release. At the same time, Farr also falsely claimed to the VA that she was seriously injured in a traffic accident when she was struck by a drunk driver while driving on duty in 2006. Farr claimed that she suffered from chronic neck and back pain as a result of the accident.
In support of these claims, Farr filed an entirely fabricated medical record purportedly from the Navy consisting of over 70 pages of documents supposedly authored by criminal investigators, psychologists and physical therapists, according to the March 11 release. Based on the injuries claimed and the forged supporting medical documentation, the VA rated Farr 70% disabled as of Oct. 6, 2007.
In 2015, Farr sought additional compensation claiming that she suffered a traumatic brain injury and other grave health consequences as a result of the 2007 vehicle accident. Farr again submitted dozens of forged fraudulent medical documents in support of her claim, using the names of both real and fictitious physicians.
The documents claimed that Farr was paralyzed from the waist down, suffered multiple seizures daily, required round-the-clock care for basic functions such as toileting and showering, and claimed that she also suffered from an aneurysm, heart attack and leukemia, according to the release.
Based on the fraudulent documentation, the VA increased Farr’s disability rating to 100%, and awarded special monthly compensation for her in-home nursing care requirements.
In April 2016, Farr applied online for Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits on the basis of the same disabilities she cited in her VA claims. In that application, Farr claimed that she was unable to work and was forced to medically retire, despite the fact that she was working for the Department of Defense at the time she applied. The Social Security Administration awarded SSDI benefits to Farr on Sept. 17, 2016, according to the March 11 release.
Farr faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for the conspiracy and a maximum of 10 years in federal prison for each of the two counts of theft of government property.
U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis scheduled sentencing for Aug. 4.