A garden that was started nearly 2½ years ago has continued on despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The garden, which was started in March 2019, involves every grade at Lexington Park Elementary School in St. Mary’s County.
Philip Gibson, a third-grade teacher, and nurse Laurie Lancaster help organize the garden, and Lancaster came up with the idea to donate the produce to the nearby Three Oaks Center homeless shelter.
“This is like the little garden that could,” Gibson said on Thursday, Aug. 5, noting it has produced eggplants, green peppers, green beans, Swiss chard, basil, parsley, tomatoes, watermelons, pumpkins and blueberries. Flowers are also being grown, an idea from some children that began this past spring, Gibson said.
“For some kids, it’s a big deal harvesting because they never get to experience that,” said Rebecca Schou, who’s been school principal there for six years. “This is the first year we’ve gotten a harvest from it.”
The garden was originally started by fourth- and fifth-graders in the school’s Future Leaders of the World program who built the garden beds.
Alma Shearin, now retired, helped start the garden. It grew out of the school’s after-school program, she said, noting that a $3,000 grant from Dominion Energy helped plants the seeds. Certified members of the state’s Master Gardeners program also help get the garden off the ground.
Patrice Campbell, the emergency services manager at Three Oaks Center, said the produce “really helped us out a lot.” She noted they feed 25 to 31 people three meals a day.
The residents of Three Oaks loved the produce, Campbell said, noting that their cook especially appreciated it because she likes green peppers.
In March 2019, Schou told the Southern Maryland News that the garden would not just be for the school, but the community. It looks like that statement is coming true.