An in-school-suspension monitor at Lexington Park Elementary School asked the principal there if he could start a boys leadership group.
Robert Lloyd based the group on a 2002 book called “The Pact” that tells the story of three young men who promised to keep one another on the right path. He created a group last school year by the same name and kicked off the start of the elementary school’s Leadership Academy.
The academy consists of three other clubs: the kindness club, student ambassadors and GIRLS.
“It’s important that they start learning these leadership skills early on,” Lynda Kovach, a kindergarten para-educator, said. “We’re trying to teach them lifelong skills and they really enjoy it.”
Four clubs have formed
Lloyd said the boys of the PACT, which stands for positive, action, commitment and teamwork, say a mantra, derived from the 1967 Disney movie “The Jungle Book,” each time they meet: “We are the men of tomorrow/The leaders and keepers of peace/We strive to better our learning/We strive to learn new techniques/As we go through life together/We will have each other’s back/For the strength of the Pact is the brotherhood/And the strength of the brotherhood is the Pact.”
Kovach started the kindness club when she realized kindness should be spread throughout the school.
“We try to do things outside of school, too,” she said.
They made sun-catchers for Veterans Day and Thanksgiving placemats for Meals on Wheels. The student ambassadors group, started by Linda Ball, the school’s guidance counselor, welcomes guests and new students, and ushers any parents to a classroom from the front office. Principal Rebecca Schou said when two students from Hawaii joined the school, the ambassadors decorated their classroom door with things from Hawaii.
“They set aside time to really check in on them and even follow to make sure they’re feeling good,” Schou added.
The principal said she created a girls group this year called GIRLS, which stands for grateful, inspiring, respectful, leaders and spectacular. She added that beauty would be a big topic of conversation for the group. Not just beauty on the outside, but on the inside as well.
“And make sure our school has the option to be beautified,” she said, adding it can sometimes be a struggle for those who have not had the opportunity to see their inner beauty.
How to get in
Schou said entering any of the four groups of the academy involves an application process students are expected to complete.
“We want to make it seem like they’re applying for a job,” Kovach said.
She said they receive about 60 applications and follow up with the candidates’ teachers. “Then we chose a small group who we thought had the most potential,” Kovach said.
They have about 30 students this year.
Lloyd said he is selective when picking members of the PACT. He looks at their attendance, academics and overall character. He picks five kids each quarter, hoping to have 20 by the end of the school year.
The big conference
“Everything is student led, really,” Kovach said. She added the students do all the planning and lay out who is going to do which task, how much money is needed and figure out who needs to talk to who.
“The leadership program wouldn’t be here without Ms. K.,” Lloyd said about Kovach. He said she’s been supportive and has great ideas. He later added that Schou was also to thank for helping the academy flourish.
He said a big deal about the academy is the day and a half leadership conference. It takes place at the Lexington Park branch of the St. Mary’s County Library and involves workshops, activities, team building exercises and several speakers.
In October last year, students heard from Schou, Ball, Superintendent Scott Smith, Maureen Montgomery, the school system’s deputy superintendent, and Great Mills High School Principal Jake Heibel. Students also heard from Daryl Hinmon, owner and head coach of Knowledge Boxing, as well as the assistant coach, John Richardson.
“For them to take 30 minutes of their time, that’s an honor,” Lloyd said.
Kovach said they expect Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) to attend this spring’s conference.
Growth and confidence
Students raised $700 through a “Penny Wars” fundraiser, using $250 of the funds to buy gifts for terminally ill children and donating the rest to Sending Smiles, a nonprofit organization that sends post cards with jokes across the country to sick children. Members of the leadership academy also participated in last year’s food drive and collected over 1,600 pounds of food — the most of any school in the county.
Kovach said the Leadership Academy teaches students conflict resolution, public speaking and how to be prepared. The students are given self-assessments where they rate themselves on a few leadership skills, like public speaking, for example. Kovach said they try to address those skills throughout the year. At the end of the year, the students reassess themselves and are able to see their growth.
“In this day and time, it’s very important because some of the qualities are not being taught at home,” Lloyd said.
Kovach said she thinks the academy gives fifth-graders the confidence to do the right thing when they get to middle school.
“I just can’t stop speaking about how the kids are being positive, confident and just being a good leader,” Lloyd said. “Not just in [the academy], but in the classroom.”
He said the kids are working on a website for the Leadership Academy and hope to have it finished by May.
