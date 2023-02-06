On Wednesday, Feb. 1, detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, with the assistance of the Patrol Division, Emergency Services Team and K-9 Unit, executed search and seizure warrants at the 46000 block of Sue Drive in Lexington Park as part of an ongoing narcotics distribution investigation.

The residence was identified as being occupied and used as a CDS distribution location by Dimitri Paul Brooks, 27, of Lexington Park, according to a release from the sheriff's office.


JESSE YEATMAN