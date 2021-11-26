Wayne Carroll Key Jr.

Key 

 St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Police arrested 42-year-old Wayne Carroll Key Jr. on Thursday, Nov. 25, following the deaths of a 37-year-old woman and a 6-year-old child.

Their deaths were reported in a press release from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday evening, Nov. 24. 

A followup release at 10:35 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25, reported that Key had been arrested.

Key was charged and then arrested following a double homicide case in the 48600 block of Rogers Drive in Lexington Park, according to the the sheriff's office. 

Key was charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree murder and first- and second-degree assault.

Key Jr. was also wanted on prior warrants for burglary, theft, harassment and failure to appear for driving on a suspended license. 

Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews