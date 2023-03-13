\Detectives with the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, with the assistance of deputies from the K-9 unit and patrol division, executed a search and seizure warrant on March 10 at the residence of Jadon Bernard Somerville, 22, at Park Pines Drive in Lexington Park.

Detectives located a loaded Glock 22 .40-caliber handgun, four different packages of cocaine (both crack cocaine and powdered cocaine), a digital scale with cocaine residue, and both used and unused packaging materials, according to a release from the sheriff's office. Somerville is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous conviction for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute cocaine.


JESSE YEATMAN