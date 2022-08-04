Terrell Anthony Duckett, 26, was recently charged with burglary, theft and arson stemming from a March 21 fire.
According to a Aug. 3 release from the state fire marshal’s office, investigators discovered evidence that an apartment had been burglarized and concluded the suspect had intentionally started a fire at Valley Court in Lexington Park.
Investigators credit a sprinkler system with containing the fire and minimizing damage to around $3,000.
The occupant of the apartment discovered several items, including big screen televisions, cell phones, an Xbox and PlayStation, had been stolen. Investigators tracked down the electronics at a local pawn shop and identified Duckett as the person who pawned the items.
Duckett was charged Aug. 3 with first-degree arson, first-degree burglary, second-degree malicious burning, malicious destruction of property under $1,000 and theft under $1,500.
Duckett, who was already being held in the St. Mary’s County Jail, faces a probation violation hearing on Sept. 26. In that case, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft of between $100 and $1,500 on Dec. 17 last year and was sentenced to six months in jail with all time suspended except for 101 days. He was ordered to pay $3,364 in restitution for a Aug. 29, 2021, theft.
An arrest warrant for the probation violation was issued March 3 and he was arrested April 26.