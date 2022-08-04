Terrell Anthony Duckett

Duckett

 State fire marshal’s office photo

Terrell Anthony Duckett, 26, was recently charged with burglary, theft and arson stemming from a March 21 fire.

According to a Aug. 3 release from the state fire marshal’s office, investigators discovered evidence that an apartment had been burglarized and concluded the suspect had intentionally started a fire at Valley Court in Lexington Park.

