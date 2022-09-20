Spry

Sidney Joseph Spry

 St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

A 27-year-old Lexington Park man was charged with one felony assault and 20 misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment after he allegedly shot at an office building where he had worked.

Sidney Joseph Spry was also charged with five misdemeanor handgun-related counts after the 10:53 a.m. shooting on Sept. 14 at 46610 Expedition Drive. 

