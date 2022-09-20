A 27-year-old Lexington Park man was charged with one felony assault and 20 misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment after he allegedly shot at an office building where he had worked.
Sidney Joseph Spry was also charged with five misdemeanor handgun-related counts after the 10:53 a.m. shooting on Sept. 14 at 46610 Expedition Drive.
According to a charging document, the office building was struck numerous times by bullets and some 9 mm Luger casings were found in the parking lot outside the business.
A man fled the scene in a silver Kia Soul, according to witnesses as stated in the document.
On Aug. 25, the sheriff's office received a complaint from a federal Department of Defense attorney who reviews whistleblower complaints. According to the document, the attorney said Spry, who filed a whistleblower complaint against ManTech, said he would "shoot them" if he didn't get what he wanted.
According to the document, Sabrina Joy Scheffel terminated Spry from ManTech in August for poor performance, including allegations of timesheet fraud. Scheffel's office was located in the front of the building on the fourth floor, where the majority of the bullets struck. Twenty employees were in the building at the time of the shooting.
Spry was arrested after the shooting at his apartment without incident "after a period of time," according to Deputy Matthew Beyer, who filed the report.
In a search of Spry's residence in the 2200 block of Orchid Bloom Way in Lexington Park, police allegedly found two handguns, including a 9 mm Smith & Wesson, a Polymer 80 "ghost gun" and ammunition.
Spry was ordered held without bond on Sept. 14 and 15.
He also faces a misdemeanor charge of malicious destruction of property from an Aug. 3 incident in which he allegedly jumped on the roof of a 2011 Toyota Tacoma in the 20500 block of Pershing Drive in Lexington Park and dented it.
According to the charging document, the Tacoma's owner's wife said she saw Spry sitting on the roof. When she told Spry he was denting the roof, he allegedly said, "Your insurance will pay for it."
He left the scene before police arrived. A neighbor said Spry told her that he was running from a dog, but the woman said she didn't see a dog.
An officer contacted Spry about coming to a mutual civil resolution, but Spry pleaded the Fifth Amendment, according to the document. He was issued a summons on Sept. 14 in that case.