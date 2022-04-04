A 37-year-old Lexington Park man is facing seven felony and seven misdemeanor assault charges following a four-vehicle crash involving a school bus on the morning of March 30.
Police responded to intersection of Route 235 and Hermanville Road near a Blimpie sub shop. Kashif Delouis Dyson Sr. was located nearby in a parking lot and allegedly admitted to running a red light in an attempt to commit suicide, according to a charging document.
According to the document, Dyson's vehicle failed to stop at a red light and struck two other vehicles, including a school bus and a Dodge Ram pickup. The pickup then struck another vehicle.
Four students and a driver were inside the school bus at the time. Two drivers were transported to area hospitals, the charging document states.
All four vehicles were disabled and required towing.
The incident occurred sometime in the morning as the application for charges was filed at 11:28 a.m.
Dyson was transported to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital for an evaluation. After he was released and put into a police vehicle, he allegedly swung his feet out and kicked an officer in the ribs and hips.
Dyson was then charged with another misdemeanor assault. He was ordered held without bond on March 31.
Individuals in crisis can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273- TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.