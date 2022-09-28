A 27-year-old Lexington Park man was found not guilty of felony first-degree assault during a jury trial last week.
Zeolaunte Monticello Hilliard was charged with two counts of felony assault and six other charges related to firearms and reckless endangerment.
The incident stemmed from a March 7, 2021, shooting on Ronald Drive east of Pegg Road.
Alleged victims Renard Carter and Dashawn Lawson were at a Shell station in the 22141 Three Notch Road when they said they encountered Hilliard, according to a charging document.
Hilliard then later allegedly approached their vehicle while driving a silver Mercedes sport utility vehicle. The alleged victims accused Hilliard, whom they referred to as "Woo Goodie," of pointing a gun at them and firing twice.
The men said they then eluded Hilliard. Officers found a spent .380 caliber shell casing that was allegedly used in the incident, according to the charging document.
The silver Mercedes, which was owned by the mother of Hilliard's daughter, was found at the woman's residence in the 48000 block of Windward Circle, the document states.
At the time of his arrest, police said Hilliard had several active warrants.
During the trial, the state's attorney's office offered a video from the Shell station along with various photos, among other items.
The state's witness list included Carter and Lawson, along with various law enforcement officers, including Cpl. Tom White, crime lab technician Carleigh Ruleman, Deputy Alexander Wynnyk and Detective Austin Schultz.
The defense attorney's witness list had no one on it.
Hilliard still faces a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from Nov. 11, 2019, and two misdemeanor assault charges stemming from Jan. 12, 2020.
A trial on those charges is scheduled for Oct. 4 and 5. A hearing in that case is set for 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30.