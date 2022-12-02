A 20-year-old Lexington Park man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for first-degree murder on Nov. 30.
Rylan John Somerville was sentenced following a guilty plea in the shooting death of James Brian Thompson, 55, on March 10.
The case was one of several that outgoing State's Attorney Richard D. Fritz (R) said he wanted to complete before leaving office at the end of this month. Somerville had rejected a plea deal on Oct. 3.
James Thompson was shot and killed during a home invasion in the 45700 block of Oregon Way in Lexington Park. Both James Thompson and his son, Rondell James Thompson, were in the home at the time, according to police.
Charges of armed robbery, misdemeanor assault and using a firearm in a felony were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
According to a court document, the state agreed not to proceed with charges against Somerville's mother, Lakisha Rena Rhodes, as part of the plea.
Rhodes, 43, was arrested and charged with three felony accessory after the fact charges in March.
In a letter to the court, Rhodes said her son worked at McDonald's, Popeyes, Sheetz and Five Guys as a teenager and assisted his great-grandmother with household projects.
Somerville's stepmother, Yolanda Miles Somerville, and grandfather, Robert Miles, also wrote letters to the court on Somerville's behalf.
Somerville was given credit for 257 days in jail and ordered to complete five years of supervised probation upon his release. He was represented by attorney Bruce Allen Johnson Jr.
Rondell Thompson was sitting in a vehicle outside the Oregon Way residence on March 10 when Somerville approached him and said, “Where’s the [expletive]?” and pointed a gun at him, according to a charging document. Rondell Thompson handed Somerville an iPhone 11 and was ordered into the home, where he laid on the floor. Somerville allegedly fired two shots at the father and one at the son and fled. Rondell Thompson was not injured.
Rondell Thompson was indicted on Oct. 3 for felony drug possession with intent to distribute. He was arrested on Sept. 20 after police pulled over a 2007 Mercedes Benz that he was driving on Spring Valley Drive. Rondell Thompson and another man fled on foot. A Glock pistol with a loaded 50-round drum was found on the floor of the vehicle near where Rondell Thompson was sitting, the charging document states.
Rondell Thompson faces charges of use of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, firearm possession with a felony conviction, possession of drug production equipment and attempting to elude police. He was on probation at the time of his arrest.
