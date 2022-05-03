Kyjuan Tyrese Bush, 20, of Lexington Park on Monday, May 2, was given a 15-year sentence with seven years suspended for felony robbery.
Circuit Court Judge David Densford called Bush a "dangerous individual" prior to sentencing.
Bush was also charged with armed robbery as well as felony and misdemeanor assault in the case, which involved the robbery of a Burger King in St. Mary's County. The other counts were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Assistant state's attorney Buffy Giddens said Bush took an Alford plea in which he didn't admit to the crime but said the state had enough evidence for a conviction. Giddens said the incident was recorded on video.
She said a victim in the case was stabbed and couldn't go to work for a period of time. She requested that Densford order Bush to pay $996 in restitution, funds that weren't covered by workman's compensation. Densford added it to the sentence, and also ordered that Bush not have any contact with the victim and that he not enter any Burger King.
"He will have to have it 'his way' somewhere else," Densford said, alluding to the Burger King slogan.
Bush declined to speak prior to sentencing.
His attorney, Amber Wetzel, said that "brains don't [fully] develop until age 25."
"He's off to a very slow start," Densford replied.
Wetzel noted that Bush denied stabbing the restaurant employee and said there was no codefendant in the Sept. 22, 2020, incident.
"Both appear to be lies," Densford said, noting that Bush had a knife when he entered the restaurant.
"No one wants to go to prison and be known as a snitch," Wetzel said.
Densford noted that Bush pleaded guilty to an earlier robbery and was on probation at the time of the Burger King robbery.
According to the plea agreement, Bush was to serve from three to eight years of active time. Giddens asked for eight years.
"I'm going to go along [with the agreement] very, very, very reluctantly," Densford said, noting that Bush has been charged with four counts of assault while incarcerated since April 2021.
In a previous case, Bush was involved in the holdup of a taxi with a uzi-type handgun and got an 18-month sentence, Densford noted.
"You deserve 15 years in prison," Densford said. "You're developing into a person who is doing evil things."
Bush was given credit for 389 days served in the county jail. Upon his release, he will be on unsupervised probation for five years.