David William Hower Jr.

David William Hower Jr. 

 St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

David William Hower Jr., 28, was sentenced Dec. 12 for two felony armed robberies by Judge Michael J. Stamm at St. Mary's County Circuit Court.

Hower got 12 and nine years for the two crimes, with all time suspended except for three years for each, or a total of six years.


Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews