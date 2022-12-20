David William Hower Jr., 28, was sentenced Dec. 12 for two felony armed robberies by Judge Michael J. Stamm at St. Mary's County Circuit Court.
Hower got 12 and nine years for the two crimes, with all time suspended except for three years for each, or a total of six years.
He was also sentenced to one additional year for second-degree escape, which will run consecutive to the six-year sentence. He was given credit for 306 days in jail.
Hower robbed the Papa John's Pizza in Lexington Park at knife point on Dec. 18, 2021, and Jan. 25 early this year. Each robbery was less than $500. According to a charging document, Hower slashed a manager's wrist in the second incident.
Hower also robbed a Dollar General in Lexington Park at knife point on Jan. 29. According to a charging document, he put an employee in a headlock, held a knife to his throat and stole less than $1,000.
In the first two incidents, Hower wore a black hoodie, black pants and black shoes, along with a mask and gloves. Police obtained information about his location at the time of the three incidents through Google's "geo-fence" based on Hower's cellphone, the document states.
A number of charges were nolle prossed, or dismissed, as part of a plea agreement, including assault, robbery, theft, resisting arrest and making a false statement to a law enforcement officer.
Hower will have to complete five years of supervised probation upon his release.