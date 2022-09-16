Luther

Kevin Eugene Luther 

 St. Mary's County Jail

Kevin Eugene Luther, 42, of Lexington Park was arrested on Thursday following his indictment on Tuesday in connection with the deaths of two people in a four-vehicle crash last year. 

Luther is charged with two counts of negligent manslaughter and two counts of vehicular homicide while impaired and other offenses, including driving under the influence.

