Kevin Eugene Luther, 42, of Lexington Park was arrested on Thursday following his indictment on Tuesday in connection with the deaths of two people in a four-vehicle crash last year.
Luther is charged with two counts of negligent manslaughter and two counts of vehicular homicide while impaired and other offenses, including driving under the influence.
He is being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention Center pending an initial appearance before a district court commissioner, according to a release.
The charges stem from a crash that occurred at 6:50 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2021.
On that date, troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to Pegg Road in the area of Spring Valley Drive in Lexington Park for a report of a multi-vehicle crash. Due to the seriousness of the incident, the Maryland State Police Crash Team, which investigated the case, was also called to the scene.
According to investigators, an Audi S4 driven by Luther crashed head-on with a Nissan Rogue in the center turn lane of Pegg Road. The Nissan then sideswiped a Ford Escape, which overturned. As the Ford overturned, it struck another Nissan.
The driver and passenger of the Nissan Rogue, identified as Sherish Lynn Guthrie, 53, and Hilda Gale Kanney, 73, both of Lexington Park, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Luther was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment of his injuries. The road was closed for about four hours following the crash.