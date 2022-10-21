Thomas Donnell Evans, 42, was arrested on Oct. 18 after deputies from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office chased him through a wooded area.
Evans, who was subdued with the help of a canine after allegedly punching the dog, was charged with four counts of felony possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute and one felony count of drug possession, large amount.
Evans has convictions for first-degree assault and drug possession with intent to distribute and was out on pretrial release awaiting trial on distribution of fentanyl charge, according to a charging document. He was held without bond on Oct. 18 and 19.
Deputies were trying to serve him with a search warrant when they spotted Evans on foot and he fled into the woods near Cambridge Avenue. Cpl. B. Foor released Dyno, a canine, and Evans allegedly punched the dog before fleeing again and finally surrendering near First Road.
Allegedly found on Evans were eight green Oxycodone pills and keys to a Mercedes that allegedly contained a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber with 14 rounds, 38 rounds of .38 caliber ammunition, 35 packages of suboxone, 112 grams of MDMA and 54 grams of fentanyl, according to police.
Another Mercedes at Evans' residence allegedly contained a Glock 21 handgun with one round in a rear wheel well.
In his residence, police allegedly found two digital scales, more than $1,000 in cash and a shotgun with one round.
Evans was also charged with four other felonies, including firearm possession with a felony conviction, rifle/shotgun possession with a felony conviction, use of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime and harming a law enforcement animal, along with nine misdemeanors.