Thomas Donnell Evans, 42, was arrested on Oct. 18 after deputies from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office chased him through a wooded area. 

Evans, who was subdued with the help of a canine after allegedly punching the dog, was charged with four counts of felony possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute and one felony count of drug possession, large amount. 

