A man who was originally charged with second-degree rape in St. Mary's County was sentenced for misdemeanor second-degree assault.
Trevan Desales Gant, 18, of Lexington Park was sentenced to five years with all suspended except for 296 days served in jail.
Circuit Court Judge Michael J. Stamm sentenced Gant on Feb. 15.
The misdemeanor assault of a woman occurred on July 4, 2020, according to a charging document. A second-degree felony rape charge was dismissed, or nolle prossed, as part of a plea agreement.
Gant was also sentenced to three counts of possession of a firearm by a minor dating from June 2 and June 11, 2021, and Nov. 22, 2020, and one count of possession of a stolen firearm from the latter date. He received an 18-month sentence each for all four counts, but was given credit for 196 days and 247 days of time served. Two counts were concurrent with two others.
Weapons were forfeited, according to a court document.
Gant and Travon Aronde Berry, 24 of Waldorf were indicted last April with assaulting and allegedly raping the same woman on July 4, 2020.
Berry pleaded guilty to second-degree assault on Sept. 24 as part of an Alford plea, while Gant pleaded guilty on Oct. 7.
Berry was sentenced on Dec. 17, 2021, to 10 years in prison with all time suspended except for one year. Berry had also pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in 2017, stemming from a separate 2016 incident.