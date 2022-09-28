Delante Javon Holley

Delante Javon Holley 

 St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

A 30-year-old Lexington Park man who was sentenced to 15 years for felony assault for the beating death of 63-year-old Twain Belafonte Harrod Sr. has asked for a new trial and his sentence to be vacated.

Delante Javon Holley, who was sentenced in accord with a plea agreement on April 21, 2021, by Judge David W. Densford, said that his defense attorney, William Cooke, told him that his mother thought he should take the plea agreement. According to court documents, Holley said his mother later called him and asked why he accepted the plea deal. 

Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews