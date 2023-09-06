Federal court in Greenbelt

The federal court building in Greenbelt is pictured.

 FILE PHOTO

U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Randolph Stanley, 44, of Lexington Park to four years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a scheme related to college loans.

The sentence was handed down in federal court in Greenbelt Aug. 30.


  

