U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Randolph Stanley, 44, of Lexington Park to four years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a scheme related to college loans.
The sentence was handed down in federal court in Greenbelt Aug. 30.
Chuang also ordered that Stanley must pay restitution in the full amount of the victims’ losses, which is at least $5,648,238, the outstanding balance on all federal student loans that Stanley obtained on behalf of himself and others as part of the scheme.
The federal sentence comes two years after a criminal complaint was filed against Stanley.
As detailed in court documents and his plea agreement, from about 2006 until approximately 2021, Stanley and his co-conspirators engaged in a scheme to defraud the U.S. Department of Education.
Specifically, Stanley was employed as a financial advisor at University 1, an online state university headquartered in Adelphi. Federal officials said Stanley became an employee of the Defense Contract Audit Agency in October 2008.
According to federal court documents, Stanley and his co-conspirators recruited over 60 individuals to apply for and enroll in post-graduate programs at more than eight academic institutions.
“Stanley and his co-conspirators told student participants that they would assist with the coursework for these programs, including completing assignments and participating in online classes on behalf of the student participants, in exchange for a fee,” the federal court documents stated. “As a result, the student participants fraudulently received credit for the courses, and in many cases, degrees from the schools, without doing the necessary work."
Stanley also admitted that he and his co-conspirators directed the student participants to apply for federal student loans. Many of the student participants were not qualified for the programs to which they applied.
Student participants, as well as Stanley himself, were awarded tuition, which went directly to the schools and at least 60 student participants also received student loan refunds, which the schools disbursed to student participants after collecting the tuition. Stanley, as the ringleader of the scheme, kept a portion of each of the students’ loan refunds, according to the documents.
Erek L. Barron, U.S. attorney, commended the organizations that investigated the case, including the Department of Education-Inspector General’s Office, Defense Criminal Investigative Service and the Defense Contract Audit Agency Office of Inspector General.
The case’s sentencing was handled by Peter Cooch, special assistant to the U.S. attorney, and Leah Grossi, assistant U.S. attorney.