A Lexington Park man who was involved in an altercation over dirty ice in his girlfriend's cup at a Lexington Park restaurant last year was sentenced to four years of active time in prison for misdemeanor second-degree assault.
John Francis Dorsey Jr., 34, was sentenced to 10 years by St. Mary's County Circuit Court Judge Joseph M. Stanalonis on Feb. 22 and given credit for 199 days in jail. Dorsey was ordered to serve three years of supervised probation upon his release.
Dorsey took an Alford plea where he didn't admit guilt but acknowledged that the prosecution had enough evidence for a conviction.
The incident took place at Uncle D's Grill on Aug. 7, 2021. According to a charging document, Dorsey got into an argument with business owner Ira Barry and bit him on his left shoulder and then pointed a handgun at Barry and two others.
A retired Charles County sheriff's deputy told police that he saw a man fleeing the scene with a black handgun.
Several charges were nolle prossed, or dismissed, as part of a plea agreement, including three felony assaults and two misdemeanors for handgun possession and illegal possession of a firearm.
Dorsey also has a misdemeanor assault conviction from a June 2021 incident in which he grabbed his 54-year-old aunt by the neck. According to a charging document in that case, the woman said she was trying to help Dorsey when he picked up his son and was having trouble with the child's car seat. The incident resulted in bruising on her neck. Police allegedly found the drug K2/Spice in Dorsey's sock during processing at the jail.
Several charges were dismissed in that case, including felony assault, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia and contraband.
Dorsey was sentenced to 18 months in jail for that offense, which was all suspended except for one day in jail.