James Brian Thompson, 55, was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday night, March 10, when police responded to a reported home invasion in the 45700 block of Oregon Way in Lexington Park. 

The residential area of mobile homes is across the road from Great Mills High School and the Great Mills Swimming Pool. 

St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office deputies responded around 9:30 p.m. and found Thompson with multiple gun shot wounds. Life-saving measures were attempted but unsuccessful. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Carl Ball at 301-475-4200, ext. 78131, or by email at Carl.Ball@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

