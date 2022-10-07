A 23-year-old man whose father was shot and killed in a March 10 home invasion in Lexington Park was indicted on Oct. 3 for felony drug possession with intent to distribute.
Rondell James Thompson was arrested on Sept. 20 after police pulled over a 2007 Mercedes Benz that he was driving on Spring Valley Drive. Thompson and another man fled on foot. A Glock pistol with a loaded 50-round drum was found on the floor of the vehicle near where Thompson was sitting, the charging document states.
In a book bag in the trunk, police allegedly found over 10 grams of marijuana and a digital scale. He faces charges of use of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, firearm possession with a felony conviction, possession of drug production equipment and attempting to elude police.
Thompson pleaded guilty to misdemeanor conspiracy to distribute marijuana on April 24, 2021, and he was sentenced to 18 months in jail with all suspended but 60 days, effective Feb. 8. That case was recently reopened.
He also faces a misdemeanor drug possession charge from July 7 in which he allegedly had 17 grams of marijuana.
Thompson's father, James Brian Thompson, 55, was shot and killed during a home invasion on March 10 in the 45700 block of Oregon Way in Lexington Park. Both father and son were in the home at the time, according to police.
Rylan John Somerville, 20, is charged with first- and second-degree murder in that case, along with first- and second-degree attempted murder, armed robbery, robbery, home invasion, assault and three firearms charges.
Rondell Thompson was sitting in a vehicle outside the residence when Somerville approached him and said, "Where's the [expletive]?" and pointed a gun at Thompson, according to a charging document. Thompson handed Somerville an iPhone 11 and was ordered into the home, where he laid on the floor. Somerville allegedly fired two shots at the father and one at the son and fled.
Somerville rejected a plea agreement on Oct. 3 and a trial was scheduled for Oct. 28.