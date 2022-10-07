A 23-year-old man whose father was shot and killed in a March 10 home invasion in Lexington Park was indicted on Oct. 3 for felony drug possession with intent to distribute. 

Rondell James Thompson was arrested on Sept. 20 after police pulled over a 2007 Mercedes Benz that he was driving on Spring Valley Drive. Thompson and another man fled on foot. A Glock pistol with a loaded 50-round drum was found on the floor of the vehicle near where Thompson was sitting, the charging document states. 

