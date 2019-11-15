Businesses are being offered tax benefits to invest in the Lexington Park Opportunity Zone.
The section, which encompasses the area roughly within the confines of Chancellor’s Run Road, Buck Hewitt Road, Three Notch Road and Great Mills Road, has been designated as an “opportunity zone” by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, along with 148 other census tracts across the state. There are 8,700 zones nationally.
The opportunity zone program is a national development initiative established as part of 2017’s federal tax reform law. Each Maryland county submitted to Gov. Larry Hogan (R) its nominations for census tracts that met the federal criteria of an individual poverty rate of at least 20% and a median family income that was no more than 80% of the area median.
In the Lexington Park opportunity zone, the median household income sits at $48,782, according to the state housing and community development department.
The program allows investors to defer paying federal taxes until Dec. 31, 2026, on the capital gains they make from selling assets such as stocks, bonds and real estate for up to seven years, provided that they deposit the money into a specially designated fund that invests in opportunity zones. Investors all receive tax reductions of up to 10% for five-year investments and up to 15% after seven years. The new opportunity zone investment can be exempt from paying any capital gains tax if it is held for at least 10 years. The money in the opportunity fund is then used to invest in small businesses and development projects in the opportunity zone areas. Unlike other federal tax credit programs, the amount of money that can be made available through the opportunity fund is not capped.
“Opportunity zones will mean more jobs in areas of the state that need them the most,” Maryland Secretary of Commerce Mike Gill said in a release announcing the selection of the state’s 149 zones last April. “We expect that this program will supercharge economic growth in Maryland.” The Lexington Park zone is the only one in St. Mary’s County. Calvert County has two such zones, and Charles has three.
The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development will oversee the opportunity zone program in the state, in conjunction with the Maryland Department of Commerce.
“The program can benefit anyone with a capital gain and it can be a person or a business, a lot of businesses have capital gains,” Chris Kaselemis, director of the department of economic development, said in a phone interview.
According to Kaselemis, the Cherry Cove Group is the only business that has taken advantage of the designation in St. Mary’s County so far. The group is in the process of planning construction of newer hotels and office spaces along Route 235. The plans for the multimillion dollar project are not yet finalized.
“This is an area we’d like to see grow … [the opportunity zone] helps provide jobs, expand businesses, and encourage economic recovery,” he said.
According to Cathy Askey of Askey, Askey and Associates, the program may be slow to start because rules have been getting refined since its inception in 2017 and final clarifications were not provided until April of this year.
“Charles County seems to be pretty successful with [the program]. There are good investments, a lot of people are talking … There seems to be more information,” she said, adding that there are a lot of good ingredients to improve the local community and the opportunity zone encourages well to-do people to invest in the local community and save capital gain tax dollars.
Askey said that people are also hesitant to invest because of the complexity of the program, but the zones benefit communities that have been around for 75 years and need renovation.
“You always wish more businesses would take more advantage of the opportunity,” Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) said, mentioning that he believes that once the program gets traction and businesses see how it works, it will get going. Morgan’s district covers Lexington Park.
To learn more about opportunity zones, visit the website www.stmarysmd.com/ded/ opportunityzone.
