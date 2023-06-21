Even though Mike Razzi has early onset Alzheimer’s, there’s no chance at all he’s going to take it lying down, which is why the Lexington Park resident was one of 200 advocates at a Rally for Access advocacy event on May 24 in Washington, D.C.

The 61-year-old gave a 1,733-word speech demanding a reversal of the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services decision to deny those living with Alzheimer’s access to certain FDA-approved drugs.


  

Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews