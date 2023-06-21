Even though Mike Razzi has early onset Alzheimer’s, there’s no chance at all he’s going to take it lying down, which is why the Lexington Park resident was one of 200 advocates at a Rally for Access advocacy event on May 24 in Washington, D.C.
The 61-year-old gave a 1,733-word speech demanding a reversal of the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services decision to deny those living with Alzheimer’s access to certain FDA-approved drugs.
“We don’t understand why we’re getting hope to learn about this medication [that can] go toe-to-toe against the disease and not the symptoms,” Razzi said, referring to Leqembi, “only to have the door slammed shut by the CMS.”
Currently, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, or CMS, covers all FDA-approved drugs with the glaring exception of Alzheimer’s treatments, he said. Each day without access to FDA-approved drugs more than 2,000 people transition to a more advanced stage of Alzheimer’s where they will no longer be eligible for treatment.
“I kind of just grew frustrated because all I thought was, ‘You come to my support group and tell them you need more time to study this medication,’ because these people are losing their memory. They need it badly,” said Razzi, who said the drug would cost him $26,000 a year without medical insurance help. “It’s given us hope because there’s nothing else out there.”
Razzi, who had a heart attack in February 2020, first realized something might be amiss when one day in June 2020 he was with his sister and couldn’t remember which bank he was at or why he was there.
The morning after he was released from the emergency room with a clean bill of health, his doctor called.
“She said, ‘Are you sitting down? We’re looking at Alzheimers and Lewy body dementia,” a form of dementia that comedian Robin Williams was diagnosed with, Razzi said. “I just looked at my sister, and she looked at me and we were scared.”
A few days later, a neurosurgeon showed him his scans. “I was looking at the face of a killer, in a sense,” said Razzi, who due to stress had to step away from his 6-month-old job as an avionics electrician for the Lockheed Sikorski CH-53K helicopter.
“[Having a job] defines a little bit of your self-esteem,” Razzi said, “and it literally tore my identity away. My old boss said, ‘Odds don’t mean [crap] until it happens to you.’ And that’s the God’s honest truth.”
But Razzi, who said he relies heavily on his faith, also found solace with his Baltimore-based support group.
“My friends see me and they’re like, ‘You seem OK,’ and I’ll tell them it’s not OK,” Razzi said. “Going to these groups you learn about others and you tend to have a relationship with them, because no one should walk this road alone.”
He and fellow members Dennis Myers and Jim Hurssey even formed a sub-support group called The Optimistics, which meets virtually each week. One day he noticed the 58-year-old Hurssey was feeling down due to a recent cognitive test.
“I said, ‘Don’t let this test define you. Don’t let this be you. It’s just a bunch of numbers. Don’t park there, it’s not where you need to stay,” Razzi said. “I don’t like to see people down like that. You have to get people away from the cliff when you see they’re getting close. I go through that, too. It’s how you learn, by being vulnerable, but it’s hard to be vulnerable in society.”
“The best way I can put it, is that [at the age of 70] I didn’t expect to find new friends, and now at 72 I can say he’s my best friend,” Myers, who lives in Reisterstown and was diagnosed with early on-set in 2020 said, referring to Razzi. “He has helped me get through the difficult times that I may have and what you see and what you hear is what it is with him. He’s the real McCoy.”
Razzi’s father and an aunt also had Alzheimer’s and he lost a brother to COVID-19, but is doing his best to stay strong.
“It gets to me sometimes but I try not to let it hang over my head,” said Razzi, who leaves himself notes around the house and relies heavily on his cellphone. “I try to have as normal a life as I can and just try not to think about it so much. I’m doing pretty good but I still have a lot of moments. This disease waits for no one and it affects everything [but] I’m just trying to enjoy my life the best I can.”
Razzi said the disease has all but been reinvented.
“This is not a senior’s disease anymore; it’s not just for old people,” he said. “My preacher said ‘How do you spell life? T-I-M-E.’ We all need more time.”
Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews
Featured Local Savings
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters.Explore newsletters