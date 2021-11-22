The chief of the Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad died at age 62 on Nov. 18.
Mike Cahall, who would have turned 63 in December, was on vacation in Thailand when he died, according to Ken Hicks, the rescue squad’s president.
Cahall “was a fine upstanding individual who gave a lot to the community,” Hicks said, adding that he knew Cahall since he joined the rescue squad in August 2005.
Hicks said Cahall’s death was unexpected. He left behind a husband, Shawn Davidson, who is an instructor for the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute. Shawn has been with the rescue squad for 30 years, according to Hicks.
He noted that Cahall was ordained in the Episcopal church as a deacon last year and attended Church of the Ascension in Lexington Park. Cahall retired over a year ago from work as a government employee, Hicks said.
Cahall’s LinkedIn page said he was director of the Atlantic Coastal Cooperative Statistics Program, a joint federal-state program that is the principal source of marine fishery statistics for the Atlantic Coast, according to accsp.org.
Hicks noted that the rescue squad’s Nov. 18 Facebook post about Cahall’s death generated over 36,000 hits in less than a day.
Funeral arrangements are pending, Hicks said, noting Davidson is trying to get Cahall’s body back from Thailand.