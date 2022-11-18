Kelli A. Richardson

Kelli Aaliyah Richardson 

 St. Mary's County Jail

A 21-year-old Lexington Park woman was found guilty of three misdemeanor assaults on police officers after a bench trial concluded on Nov. 15. 

Circuit Court Judge Michael J. Stamm found Kelli Aaliyah Richardson guilty of those three charges along with six traffic offenses related to incidents on Aug. 4, 2021. 

Twitter: @CalebSoMdNews