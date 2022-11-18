A 21-year-old Lexington Park woman was found guilty of three misdemeanor assaults on police officers after a bench trial concluded on Nov. 15.
Circuit Court Judge Michael J. Stamm found Kelli Aaliyah Richardson guilty of those three charges along with six traffic offenses related to incidents on Aug. 4, 2021.
Stamm found Richardson not guilty of two felony first-degree assault charges, misdemeanor reckless endangerment and a traffic offense of attempting to elude.
According to a charging document, Richardson was pulled over on Pegg Road in Lexington Park in a 2017 Jeep Renegade but took off after police noticed a green leafy substance in her purse.
Deputy Robert Chase and Sgt. Brian Connelly were dragged mostly outside the vehicle, with Chase saying he dislodged about 1/10 of a mile away.
Connelly was able to get inside the vehicle for his own safety, put the vehicle in neutral and it came to a stop.
Chase suffered injuries to his right hand, arm and leg, the document states. Connelly had an injury to his right lower leg.
When the vehicle stopped at Pegg Road and Midway Drive, three officers extracted Richardson from the vehicle, but she kicked Trooper Collin Willhite as he was attempting to hold her legs.
Police allegedly found synthetic marijuana in her purse and clear capsules with suspected heroin. She had a valid learner's permit, but no one else was in the vehicle as required.
Richardson is a longtime substance abuser of legal and illegal drugs, her attorney stated, according to a court document.
Richardson has been held in the jail since Aug. 4, 2021. In-patient treatment was authorized for her on Nov. 15. A sentencing date has not been set yet.
The state, which was represented by Laura Caspar, called Connelly, Willhite and Deputy Andrew Burgess at trial and used body camera from Burgess and a dash camera from Connelly.
Defense attorney Wanda Jean Dixon submitted evidence, including the body cameras of Chase, Deputy Allison Mattera and Deputy Richard Wilhelmi.
The bench trial, which involves a judge deciding the facts of a case instead of a jury, was held Nov. 9, 10 and 15.
Richardson rejected a plea deal and waived her right to a jury trial on Aug. 29.
The traffic offenses she was found guilty of include failure to display license on demand, negligent driving, reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to obey traffic control device and attempting to elude.
The state nolle prossed, or dismissed, several charges, including resisting arrest, drug possession and violating a license restriction.
Richardson was on probation at the time of her arrest. She pleaded guilty to misdemeanor drug possession, not marijuana, on May 11, 2021, and was given a suspended six-month jail sentence and placed on supervised probation for three years.