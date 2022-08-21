Mary Francis Biggs, 65, of Lexington Park was convicted on Aug. 15 of theft of government property and conspiracy to commit theft of government property following a six-day jury trial.
According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, Biggs conspired to get over $170,000 in military disability benefits and early retirement pay for her husband from 2016 through 2019.
Biggs' husband was a member of the U.S. Navy from 1974 to 1997.
According to evidence presented at trial, Biggs participated in a conspiracy organized by her daughter, Angela Marie Farr, in which fraudulent documents were submitted to the VA in support of disability claims for Biggs’ husband and Farr’s father.
The documents said the man was homebound and required full-time assistance, but in fact he lived an ordinary, active life, the release stated.
The VA determined on July 5, 2017, that the man was not capable of managing his finances because of his purported disabilities and Biggs was appointed as his fiduciary.
During that time, the man was employed as a civilian employee of the Navy, supervising a logistics unit of 25 people. However, Biggs did not disclose the fact that her husband was employed, and she completed a form stating that he had no employment income.
Biggs spent the fraudulently received funds on payments on daily living expenses, cruise vacations and a kitchen renovation, the release states.
Farr, 36, and her ex-husband, Michael Vincent Pace, 42, both of Leonardtown, previously pleaded guilty to their roles in the conspiracy and are awaiting sentencing.
Farr and Pace fraudulently obtained disability benefits for themselves in the same way, according to the release.
Pace received the highest amount of disability compensation and special monthly compensation paid by VA. In addition, he received a caregiver assistance stipend of more than $2,500 per month for purportedly serving as Farr’s caregiver, despite claiming to be completely disabled himself and unable to use his arms and legs. In total, Pace received $370,912 in VA benefits to which he was not entitled.
Farr fraudulently obtained disability benefits from the VA and from the Social Security Administration.
In total, she received $440,085 in VA benefits and $35,666 in Social Security benefit payments to which she was not entitled.
Farr is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 29, and Pace is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 27, according to the federal courts website pacer.gov.
Documents filed on that website show that attorneys for Farr and Pace requested that their clients not be required to testify in Biggs' trial because they intended to plead the 5th Amendment against self incrimination.
In addition, Farr's attorney, Julie L.B. Stelzig, requested that a sentencing memorandum in Farr's case be sealed because it contains sensitive medical information. Judge Paula Xinis signed an order on Aug. 16 sealing the document.