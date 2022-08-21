Mary Francis Biggs, 65, of Lexington Park was convicted on Aug. 15 of theft of government property and conspiracy to commit theft of government property following a six-day jury trial. 

According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, Biggs conspired to get over $170,000 in military disability benefits and early retirement pay for her husband from 2016 through 2019.

