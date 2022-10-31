A 36-year-old Lexington Park woman was sentenced on Thursday, Oct. 26, to 30 months in federal prison for theft and conspiracy to commit theft. 

Angela Marie Farr pleaded guilty to organizing a conspiracy in which she submitted fraudulent documents to the Veterans Administration in support of her disability compensation claims, as well as for the disability claims for her then-husband, Michael Vincent Pace, 42, and for her father, who was unnamed in a press release issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland. 

