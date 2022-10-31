A 36-year-old Lexington Park woman was sentenced on Thursday, Oct. 26, to 30 months in federal prison for theft and conspiracy to commit theft.
Angela Marie Farr pleaded guilty to organizing a conspiracy in which she submitted fraudulent documents to the Veterans Administration in support of her disability compensation claims, as well as for the disability claims for her then-husband, Michael Vincent Pace, 42, and for her father, who was unnamed in a press release issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland.
The fraudulent documents stated that Farr, Pace and Farr's father were homebound and required full-time assistance for basic tasks such as eating, bathing and dressing. But all three people lived active lives and did not require such assistance, the release states.
Farr also conspired with her mother, Mary Francis Biggs, 65, of Lexington Park, to exaggerate Biggs' husband's claims, which involved the submission of fraudulent and fictitious medical documents.
Court documents did not name Biggs' husband, but did say he was employed as a division head at the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division in Patuxent River.
Farr received $440,085 in benefits and $35,666 in Social Security benefit payments, resulting in a loss to the U.S. of $475,751 on her claims alone.
Pace received $370,912 in benefits to which he was not entitled.
Biggs and her husband received more than $168,000 in benefits to which they were not entitled.
Pace previously pleaded guilty, and Biggs was convicted on Aug. 15 after a jury trial for conspiracy and for theft of government property in connection with the scheme. Biggs faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for the conspiracy and a maximum of 10 years in federal prison for theft of government property.
U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis, who sentenced Farr, scheduled Biggs' sentencing for Nov. 16.