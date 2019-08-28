Maryland public school students could be learning about the civil rights history of Americans with disabilities and the LGBT community in the near future.
The Maryland State Department of Education is in the “beginning stages” of developing the additions to the history curriculum, according to Samantha Foley, a public affairs officer for the state’s education department. She added that the department is expected to present the curriculum to the state board for approval sometime during this school year.
A letter signed by 48 Maryland lawmakers was sent to the superintendent of Maryland schools, Karen Salmon, last month asking to update the curriculum.
“These are important stories for our teachers to tell, not only for those students who are themselves LGBT or who have a disability, but so all of our students have a basic understanding of the challenges faced by significant segments of American society,” the letter stated.
Some of the history cited in the letter included the Stonewall riots that sparked the LGBT rights movement and the founding of the first Center for Independent Living.
Lisa Bachner, director of curriculum and instruction for St. Mary’s public schools, told The Enterprise she has not heard anything about the new addition to history courses yet and has not received any information about it from the state.
The school system’s social studies section covers U.S. history, American government and modern world history as a Maryland requirement, according to the 2019-2020 program of studies.
They also offer U.S. and world history as Advanced Placement courses.
John Mountjoy of Hollywood said he is not impressed with the school system’s history lessons and does not think it is ready to add to it.
“I think our public schools are already a substandard of teaching the basics of American history,” Mountjoy said, later saying “adding more to it would just water things down.”
He said the basic American history lesson should hit topics like the Constitution, Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights, the Civil War, Reconstruction and women’s emancipation. “That’s stuff that is not being taught effectively,” Mountjoy said.
The Hollywood resident said his kids, who attended St. Mary’s public schools, found that their college classmates at University of Maryland, College Park and the University of California, Berkeley were poorly educated in history and the foundation of society.
He said if his kids were young again, he would consider home-schooling them since there are better resources available than there were in the past. He did, however, supplement his kids’ education with history books and family discussion on the nights of historical events, he said.
“And I was again stunned with the things that I learned in elementary, middle and secondary … that my children had no idea of such things,” Mountjoy said. “So the curriculum has somehow degraded in the past 30 years.”
Kyrone Davis, a professor at George Mason University, Florida Institute of Technology and Webster University, said he supported the history additions since he lives in a diverse community.
“If we don’t know where we’ve been, then we really don’t know where we’re going,” Davis, who has a child that attends the county’s public schools, said. He added that the history of the LGBT and Americans with disabilities has always been part of society, but it has “always been overshadowed.”
Davis said everyone is unique and should be respected as human beings because that is how Jesus looked at everyone else. “To love one another is to see them as they are and not who we want them to be,” he added.
