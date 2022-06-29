A wide range of opinions about LGBTQ issues in St. Mary's County public schools was again displayed during public comment at the school board's June 22 evening meeting.
The previous two meetings of the board included divergent opinions on the topic.
On June 22, Paul Quade, the president of PFLAG Leonardtown, presented a letter with 175 signatures asking for several things of the school system, including developing support for educators, addressing harassment and adopting an inclusive curriculum, for example.
Arlee Buchanan read a letter on behalf of Melanie Thompson, a parent of an LGBTQ student. The letter referred to "hate crimes and sexual harassment" and called for more education of teachers and students and punishment of hate crimes and "bullying for fun."
An example was used of students asking what genitalia is under another student's skirt, Buchanan said.
Christina Timmons said she is "opposed to indoctrinating children into believing that the homosexual lifestyle is normal when it's not." That lifestyle "wants to hijack the education of our children. It wants to hijack the innocence of our children, and that's not education. It is a belief system like a religion. It is a choice," she said.
Timmons quoted several passages from Stephen Jimenez's "The Book of Matt: The Hidden Truths About the Murder of Matt Shepard" and noted that Jimenez is homosexual and said "he uncovers the lies about the media-created martyrdom of Matt Shepard," who was beat to death near Laramie, Wyo., in 1998.
Joann Wipewski wrote in The Nation magazine on Oct. 28, 2013, that Shepard and one of his killers, Aaron McKinney, "were neither lamb nor wolf; they were human commodities, working for rival drug circles to support their habits, and occasionally forced to pay their debts in sex."
"What has a drag queen ever done to make you have respect for him other than writhing on the floor doing sexual things on stage?" Timmons quoted Jimenez. Timmons noted that a "drag queen story hour" has already come to St. Mary's at a meeting room at the Lexington Park Library in June 2019.
Timmons also quoted British investigative reporter Milo Yiannopoulos, noting that he was raped by a priest as a teen and became homosexual as a result. "It took 20 years for him to accept his mother was loving him and not rejecting him when she refused to accept his lifestyle choice," Timmons said.
Sarah Penrod, president of the Education Association of St. Mary's County, said "no one should fear coming to work or school." Penrod said she supports PFLAG's message.
She noted that Superintendent Scott Smith came to listen to her classroom several years ago, which was "full of rainbow flags and safe zone signs," to meet students from the Genders and Sexualities Alliance, previously known as the Gay-Straight Alliance. After the meeting, Penrod said Smith told her that he went to the library and checked out every book dealing with the June 28, 1969, Stonewall riots in Greenwich Village, N.Y. The riots were a series of protests in response to a police raid of a gay club, according to history.com, and sparked the gay rights movement.
Weylin Anderson said he doesn't agree with "all of the PFLAG flying high in art classrooms or anywhere else." In regard to a new sex education curriculum, he said parents should be able to opt-in, not opt-out.
David Evers said he and his wife have four children in SMCPS, two of whom "came out" to him and his wife.
Evers said his kids experienced bullying and teachers who were negligent or "potentially ignoring pronouns and using dead names." He said complaints were made to administrators who were dismissive.
He was told the school system's software doesn't allow the use of nicknames. Roll sheets are used that have the student's chosen name, but substitute teachers use dead names, Evers said.
"I don't think anybody's asking for special treatment," he said. "I don't think there's some sort of movement to indoctrinate. We're asking that the law be followed and students and teachers be held accountable."
"I would encourage a very comprehensive sex ed program," he said. "It's not about what you want your kid to do in the future. It's about recognition that other people exist. You don't have to accept someone's choices to be kind and respectful," Evers said.
Suzanne Rog said her straight daughter has been sexually harassed by girls at a public school in St. Mary's County.
"There should be consequences for all discrimination," Rog said. "Everyone should be accountable for the hatred that they spew."
As an eighth-grade educator, she used students' alternative names because the public school required her to do it, Rog said. But at the end of the year in preparation for a graduation, a girl said Rog couldn't use her alternative name because her parents would "flip out."
"There does need to be communication with the family," Rog said. "Not every child who uses an alternative name has the blessing of their family. I do not believe it is the school's job to raise the child. It is the school's job to teach them reading, math, science, history, not sexuality. I believe that is the family's job," Rog said. "If a child is too young to make that decision for themselves without their family backing them, that would only cause harm mentally."
"If there is an alternative name to be used, then that family needs to do the route ... to legally changing that name or sign the paperwork at the school," Rog said.
Federal lawsuit
A federal lawsuit was filed by two Montgomery County families in December 2020 against the Montgomery County Public Schools over its adopted guidelines and practice of withholding students' gender identity from parents unless the student approves, according to Bethesda Magazine.
According to the suit, this violates the federal Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act of 1974, which gives parents access to their children's educational records.
The lawsuit also says that MCPS’ guidelines — particularly a form transgender students can fill out to help the district document their preferred name, pronouns and gender — violate another federal law, the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment. The law says it is illegal for schools to require students to submit surveys or evaluations that reveal information about their sexual orientation without the prior written consent of the parent.