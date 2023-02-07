St. Mary’s County Library officials briefed the county commissioners on the state of the library at the board's Feb. 7 meeting, offering a mixed review of increases in circulation with a lower than average budget regionally.

“It was the best of times, and it was the worst of times,” St. Mary’s County Library Director Michael Blackwell said at the start of his 55-minute presentation. “Maybe not the worst of times; that was the day we had to close the libraries when the pandemic started three years ago. The good news is that we are coming back from the pandemic.”


Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews