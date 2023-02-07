St. Mary’s County Library Director Michael Blackwell, right, presents an update on the county libraries to St. Mary's commissioners Vice President Eric Colvin (R), left, and commissioners Mike Alderson Jr. (R) and Scott Ostrow (R) Feb. 7 in Leonardtown.
Commissioner Mike Alderson Jr. (R), with microphone, presents a proclamation proclaiming February to be Black History Month to members of the St. Mary's NAACP, the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions and other local organizations.
St. Mary’s County Library Director Michael Blackwell, right, presents an update on the county libraries to St. Mary's commissioners Vice President Eric Colvin (R), left, and commissioners Mike Alderson Jr. (R) and Scott Ostrow (R) Feb. 7 in Leonardtown.
STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL REID
Commissioner Mike Alderson Jr. (R), with microphone, presents a proclamation proclaiming February to be Black History Month to members of the St. Mary's NAACP, the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions and other local organizations.
St. Mary’s County Library officials briefed the county commissioners on the state of the library at the board's Feb. 7 meeting, offering a mixed review of increases in circulation with a lower than average budget regionally.
“It was the best of times, and it was the worst of times,” St. Mary’s County Library Director Michael Blackwell said at the start of his 55-minute presentation. “Maybe not the worst of times; that was the day we had to close the libraries when the pandemic started three years ago. The good news is that we are coming back from the pandemic.”
According to data Blackwell provided, almost 54,000 people have used their St. Mary’s library cards over the past three years. In addition, 24% of the population have used their card over the last six months.
More than 38% of the 42,326 households in the county have been actively using the library over the past three years and there have been more than 445,000 checkouts over the first six months of the fiscal year. Blackwell is hoping to reach one million by the end of June.
Also, programs and events are up 153% over last year.
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) asked Blackwell to identify what checkouts were, to which Blackwell explained books, video discs, digital audiobooks, digital music and movies.
Blackwell said that despite St. Mary's libraries having the best circulation of materials among the three Southern Maryland counties, the local library system's budget of $4.34 million was the lowest compared to budgets of $7.1 and $6.6 million for Charles and Calvert, respectively.
“We think, ‘Why is this?’ And we think total budgets are factoring in this,” Blackwell said. “Physical circulation is driven by visits to the library and visits are driven by programming. So if you have a children’s story time and you bring in 30, 40 people they often leave with stacks of books each. If you have [more budget] you can have more full-time staff. You can have more programs.”
Blackwell added that in addition Charles and Calvert have mobile libraries, while St. Mary’s has been experiencing “supply chain issues” for its mobile library, though Blackwell expects it to be delivered and on the road by the end of June.
He went on to add the smaller budget is also constricting issues such as not providing new or increased services such as Freegal, Kanopy and others that are offered in other counties, as well as the rising cost of books and DVDs along with lower salaries.
Blackwell also showed pay scale adjustments for library employees compared with county employees.
“When the county makes an adjustment for its employees, who makes the adjustment on the library side?” Hewitt asked.
Blackwell responded that library employees are not state employees, but “are governed by the library board of trustees. It’s not a state money, it’s not a county money. We are separate that way.”
In closing, Blackwell said, “It has been a challenging time for us. The pandemic in some ways hid some of the issues that are long-term at the library.”
Other business
Commissioner Vice President Eric Colvin (R) chaired the meeting due to the absence of Commissioner President Randy Guy (R).
The department of finance also successfully petitioned for the amount of $180,027 in additional funds from the state's school safety grant program for security vestibule improvements for Hollywood and Leonardtown elementary schools. The motion was passed unanimously.
There was also a request approved for $511,500 for property acquisition from Program Open Space funds to be used on Three Notch Trail Phase 7, which also passed unanimously. The property may eventually have a trailhead, parking lot, playground, restrooms and bike rentals. The commissioners on Jan. 31 had approved the purchase of 8.09 acres located on Three Notch Road between Hollywood and St. John's roads in Hollywood .
A request also passed to accept Juniper Street into the St. Mary’s County Highway Maintenance System. The street, which is about 250 feet long and is in Evergreen Park in the Wildewood neighborhood, has a 25 mph speed limit.
Also, proclamations were presented proclaiming February to be Dating Violence Prevention Month and Black History Month.