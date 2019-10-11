Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) received a response last week from the Maryland attorney general after asking for advice regarding money taken from the St. Mary’s County Library’s budget to cover sheriff’s office security costs for a June drag queen storytime event at the Lexington Park library.
The letter from the attorney general’s office said it found the decision, made by the St. Mary’s County commissioners, “raises serious constitutional questions.”
The commissioners moved more than $2,400 from the library budget to the sheriff’s office budget to compensate for extra security, up to 16 deputies, provided during the event.
The Oct. 1 letter stated that “the Supreme Court held that any system of fees for public events such as parades be set based on ‘narrowly drawn, reasonable and definite standards, and … speech cannot be financially burdened, any more than it can be punished or banned, simply because it might offend a hostile mob.’”
The June 23 event, sponsored by the Southern Maryland Secular Humanists and nonprofit group PFLAG of Leonardtown, was intended to show support for LGBQT initiatives and encourage inclusiveness. The story hour featured two male performers dressed in drag, reading books to a group of children and their parents. The books contained themes of self-acceptance, tolerance, and gender identity and after the reading, children had the opportunity to participate in crafts and have their faces painted.
Since the announcement of the event was met with a wave of conservative opposition, the sheriff’s office planned on providing extra security to ensure the safety of the attendees and protesters.
The drag queen story hour was disrupted by a protester when he barged into the meeting room and started yelling at the children. Ashley Kyle Morgan, 42, of Leonardtown was arrested by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and charged with five misdemeanors. He pleaded guilty to the charge of trespassing at a public agency, and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, suspended to 10 days.
Although the sheriff’s office did not ask to be compensated for its services, the commissioners stated that by allowing the library space to be used for a “controversial event,” the library was responsible for the protester who disrupted the story hour and scared the children.
The commissioners in August had a discussion about returning the funds. However, they tabled that talk and have not since revisited it.
An organized group of St. Mary’s residents, many wearing purple, showed up to a public forum in Leonardtown on Tuesday night to request that the commissioners return the $2,439.48 to the library.
Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) made several comments before opening the forum up to the public, wanting to address a few hot-button issues that he anticipated would be discussed.
“I know there has been a lot of sensationalization of our budget amendment, but I want to put it in perspective for everyone. This board of commissioners and the previous board of commissioners is extremely supportive of our local libraries … the library budget is about $3 million and we have funded it over $1 million beyond our legal requirements and we have supported the building of a new Leonardtown library and Garvey Senior Center,” Colvin said, adding that “the budget amendment to realign $2,500 was simply that, a budget amendment for costs incurred by the sheriff’s office. … We are also responsible for the cost of security.”
At least 10 residents spoke to the commissioners about returning the funds to the library, many quoting the letter from the attorney general’s office.
Kelly Keck of Tall Timbers, a crisis counselor doing suicide prevention with LGBTQ youth, was the first to address the issue.
“I’m personally Christian … this is not atheists versus Christians or LGBT versus Christians but people wanting to impose their discriminatory religious beliefs on others even if that’s not legal versus everyone else,” Keck said of the opposition toward the library.
She also called out Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) for making comments she said she believed incited the protester who got arrested. Morgan had described the story hour as “going after and targeting the kids for sexuality, even though the stories lacked any kind of sexual content and the drag queen performers were showing no more skin than any other person going to their professional job, she said.
Others agreed.
“Words matter and impact us when our elected county commissioners, who are charged with representing everyone, mimic the language of an anti-LGBTQ propaganda-based flyer distributed by small religious groups seeking to create a controversy. Words like ‘targeting children’ repeated by commissioners Morgan and Hewitt which suggests nefarious intent,” Brandon Russell of Leonardtown said.
“It is in my view that charging the library for security added based on the sheriff’s conclusion about the likelihood of opposition raises serious constitutional questions,” Russell said, reading from the attorney general’s letter.
Samantha Field of California is a queer woman who lives in the county but said she no longer feels welcome.
“The end result of your choices has made me unwelcome and unsafe,” said said, adding that because of the violently homophobic population, “our sheriff’s department, in their experienced discernment, recognized the risk that the [protesters’] presence posed at this event as part of their duty to protect residents of St. Mary’s County, the sheriff’s department independently decided to post a protection detail at the library.” She said the commissioners made it seem as though queer individuals must pay for protection from the sheriff’s office because they are controversial.
Several others, such as Pamela Mann from Together We Will Southern Maryland, a grassroots organization, expressed surprise and concern that the funds had not been returned yet and pointed out that the attorney general’s letter specifically said retroactively charging the library is constitutionally problematic, even if the majority of the board disapprove, as the library is merely fulfilling its obligation as a public meeting space.
“The community in St. Mary’s County is growing more diverse with every passing day … you guys are not reflecting that diversity. That makes me sad, sad for you, sad for the community … but I can guarantee you that there will be more events at the library that you personally do not like,” Samantha McGuire said, reminding the commissioners that they have been advised by the attorney general to return the funds.
Twitter: @MadisonEntNews