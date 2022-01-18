On Jan. 13, the St. Mary's County Alcohol Beverage Board approved a Class B liquor license for Noli's Italian Cucina.
The business, which owner Melissa Altilio said should open in early February, is located at 26005 Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, next to Vintage Values thrift store just south of the Port of Leonardtown Winery.
Liquor board members said the location was previously a G&H Jewelers and The Tea Room.
Noli's had previously operated out of a leased space within a liquor store in Ridge.
Permits that allow businesses to sell liquor from 2 to 6 a.m. on New Year's Day were discussed again this month following the board's December meeting.
Board administrator Tamara Hildebrand said alcohol enforcement officer Stephen Myers said there was no increase in DUIs on New Year's Eve, but he didn't see a need to continue issuing the permits.
"I'm not a fan of restricting things" if there are no problems, board chair David Willenborg said. He noted that Calvert and Charles counties allow alcohol to be served during those hours.
Hildebrand said the board could always choose to deny a permit for a specific business if there are problems.
Only three such permits were issued this year — OCI Pizza King in Piney Point, Seabreeze Restaurant in Mechanicsville and the California Veterans of Foreign Wars post. Only one of those businesses stayed open until 6 a.m., she said, noting that two closed at 3 a.m. on New Year's Day this year.
In December, Hildebrand said the recent decline is related in part to the pandemic.
During the board's December meeting, Richard Watts, who was voted vice chair on Jan. 13, said he opposed the permits.
Hildebrand said she would put the issue on the May agenda after contacting local businesses to see what they think about the permit.
The board also approved 90-day outdoor seating extensions for the following businesses: Helen's Cafe & Catering in Charlotte Hall, Real Food Studio in Newtowne Neck, Green Door Tavern in Park Hall and Blue Wind Gourmet wine shop and cafe in Lexington Park.
The board also approved a 90-day extension for a conditional use approval for renovation of a building for St. James Deli & Spirits in southern Lexington Park.