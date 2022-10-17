The St. Mary's County Alcohol and Beverage Board voted on Oct. 13 to approve conditional permit extensions for Sunset Cove II in Ridge and two Leonardtown businesses, Brudergarten and The Rex.
Patrick Shawn Craig, owner of Sunset Cove II, said he took over Point Lookout Marina in Ridge and began upgrading the facility at 16244 Millers Wharf Road.
"It was pretty much on its last leg," he said. "We saved it from the graveyard." Craig said the 30-acre site had "abandoned boats and washing machines." He added that he's doing most of the construction himself since it's hard to find labor. "It should be ready after the holidays," he said of the restaurant located at the marina.
Geraldine L'Heureux, owner of the Brudergarten at Shepherd's Old Field Market in Leonardtown, requested an extension of the premises 1,000 square feet to be able to serve alcohol on the second floor.
The Rex, represented by owners Charlie Breck, Joe Kurley and Daniel Norris, requested to extend the premises 5,000 square feet to be able to serve alcohol for special events in an old theater behind the Leonardtown restaurant.
"I watched a movie there" when it was Ye Olde Restaurant, board member Richard Shin said. "It's a nice big space."
It was noted that the building has a balcony and not exactly a second floor.
In other news, the board approved a liquor license change for Applebee's restaurant in California from Cheryl Morris to Bonnie Phillips.
The board also approved a 90-day conditional permit extension for the transfer of a liquor license for the Third Base LLC convenience store and gas station in Loveville. The license is being transferred from Elizabeth M. Stewart and Seema Gulati to Stewart and Pravinkumar B. Patel of White Plains. Stewart is a Leonardtown resident.
Infractions fined
Penalties of $150 for selling alcohol to a 19-year-old sheriff's office woman cadet were levied on Ezequiel Herrera, 19, from Tacos Hacienda in Callaway and Claten P. Burch, 19, from Ridgell's Baymart in Ridge.
The licensees of the two establishments were also assessed penalties.
Savanna R. Herrera of Tacos Hacienda was ordered to pay $1,000 and complete Responsible Alcohol Server Training, or RAST, and her liquor license was suspended for three days, from Oct. 13 to 16. She said she's only there one or two days a week and noted that her husband manages the business.
Joseph M. and Karen D. Ridgell were ordered to pay $1,000, with $500 held in abeyance for three years in case there is another offense at Ridgell's Baymart. They were also ordered to complete RAST training.
"We've been there just about eight years. This is our first offense," Joseph Ridgell said.
Karen Ridgell noted that Burch was terminated immediately. Board member Richard Watts said he thought that was "in some ways punitive enough" and wanted only a $100 penalty for Burch. Watts voted no on the $150 fine. He also voted against the $1,000 fine on the owners.
"I applaud the licensee for all of their efforts," Watts said.