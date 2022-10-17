Ridge marina owner speaks

Patrick Shawn Craig on Oct. 13 notes work he's done on upgrading a marina in Ridge. 

 Screenshot by Caleb M. Soptelean

The St. Mary's County Alcohol and Beverage Board voted on Oct. 13 to approve conditional permit extensions for Sunset Cove II in Ridge and two Leonardtown businesses, Brudergarten and The Rex. 

Patrick Shawn Craig, owner of Sunset Cove II, said he took over Point Lookout Marina in Ridge and began upgrading the facility at 16244 Millers Wharf Road. 

