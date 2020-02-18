Some St. Mary’s residents were disturbed after a cemetery in Leonardtown cleared flowers and decorations from gravestones last Friday, and piled them near the entrance of the property.
The incident, which stirred up significant social media fodder, also made it into a Washington television newscast Monday night. The new owner of the property has apologized for the move, although he said he was just following long-standing rules of the non-denominational cemetery.
John and Susan Gatton, who have a number of loved ones buried at Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown, including Susan’s mother and father, were especially unhappy when they visited the site last week and noticed decorations and flowers, previously found on gravestones, had been placed in a huge pile near the entrance.
While a set of “cemetery rules and regulations” for the memorial garden directly states “any holiday decorations must be removed within 30 days after the holiday,” the Gattons claimed that the pile consisted of decorations from “all holidays,” not just Christmas. And, “What was equally disturbing, were American flags on the ground,” John Gatton added. “Two words that come to mind are disrespectful and disgraceful.”
The two said they make sure appropriate flowers for each season adorn the graves of their loved ones and claimed their displays have never looked “trashy. If my [mother and father-in-law] saw this, they’d both be spinning,” John Gatton said.
The couple said when they asked for a reasonable explanation as to why management at the cemetery decided to remove all decorations, they were not given one. Rather, they were told that a small sign on the property outlines the policy regarding seasonal decorations, a sign that Susan Gatton and several others claim was not put up until recently.
Susan Gatton also mentioned people had not been notified to collect their items before they were gathered and piled up last week.
John Gatton pointed out that it is not spring or summer, when the decorations may have gotten in the way of property maintenance, such as grass cutting, explaining there doesn’t seem to be a logical reason for the task. The couple suspects a change in ownership of Charles Memorial Gardens may have something to do with the move.
Established in 1977 by the Joyce A. Mattingley and the W. Clarke Mattingley, who have since died, Charles Memorial Gardens was eventually owned by their daughter, Charlene M. Kelly, and her husband, J.P. Kelly.
Last December, the property was sold to Wade Earnshaw, a county resident who has relatives in the cemetery and has been visiting the grounds since the 1980s. He told The Enterprise in an interview Monday he was in the process of purchasing the property for about a year and within that year, he heard many complaints about wilted flowers and old decorations littering the yard.
“I was trying to clean it up and make it look good,” he said. ”The grass had not been cut properly in a long time … we ended up cutting it in the winter."
He said he did not directly notify people of the decoration removal, but the “rule since 1977 has been that holiday decorations be removed 30 days after the holiday” and he “wasn’t aware that rule wasn’t enforced” previously.
Earnshaw confirmed when someone buys a grave, they are given a set of rules and paper copies are also available in the office.
The small sign on the property outlining the rule has been there ever since Earnshaw can remember, he said, but he plans on replacing it with a bigger, more permanent sign, to better “keep everyone informed.”
After the 30 days following the Christmas holiday, he said he gave people an additional 20 days to remove decorations.
“We cleaned it up on Valentine’s Day … I made a mistake. I thought I was being kind” by putting the decorations near the entrance to give people the opportunity to collect their items, rather than throwing everything away, he said. “All I did was stir the pot.
“If you look at most other cemeteries … they all have the same rules, a lot of their rules are a lot more strenuous,” he said.
A representative from the St, Mary’s Queen of Peace Cemetery in Mechanicsville said the cemetery has the same rule about removing decorations 30 days after the holiday and also limits the decorations to fresh flowers from March through November and fake flowers during the winter months.
Earnshaw said he respects the community and apologizes to everyone who got their feelings hurt.
“I understand people’s feelings. Death is a hard thing to deal with … but I still think I did right and I want people to think it looks nice,” Earnshaw said. “We want to do what we can to make people happy.”