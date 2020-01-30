A church in Lexington Park dedicated an afternoon to serving those in the community who are in need during the cold winter months.
The First Missionary Baptist Church hosted its annual Cold Weather Fellowship at the Lexington Park Service Station, located at 21697 Great Mills Road near the intersection of FDR Boulevard, for about two hours on Saturday.
With cooperation from the owners of the gas station, ministry members made community outreach a priority by providing free lunch and warm outerwear to St. Mary’s residents without shelter.
According to Ceandra Scott, a freelance photographer who has taken pictures of the event since 2014, the church uses the location across the street from St. Mary’s Lighting because it’s a “good walking area” with a lot of access along Great Mills Road.
As soon as the clock struck 12, struggling members of the community began to show up, forming a line around a table adorned with socks, gloves, hats and scarves, as well as brown bag lunches prepared by members of the church and hot coffee.
The Rev. Roderick W. McClanahan said normally “there is a good turnout with a great number of people in the community stopping by,” adding the initiative is led by the outreach mission ministry at the church.
Deacon Silas Alexander told The Enterprise that the church has been doing the fellowship for “over 10 years” with its mission being “to serve those in the community who need hats, scarves” and other supplies.
“We get them a lunch and we invite them to our church service … this is God’s people responding in a positive way. We make sure we share with others,” he said.
The group works to get the word out for donations and attendance every year through flyers, the newspaper, other churches and outlets such as the Three Oaks Center in Lexington Park.
“This is our way of reaching out,” Alexander said.