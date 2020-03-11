House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) and Rep. Anthony Brown (D-Md., 4th) gathered officials from Prince George’s, Charles, Calvert, St. Mary’s and Anne Arundel counties Thursday afternoon in Largo for a roundtable conversation to discuss preparations and coordinate responses to a possible pandemic of novel coronavirus disease 2019, also known as COVID-19.
“It is critical that we have a comprehensive and unified response,” Hoyer said in a news release following the roundtable. “Congressman Brown and I will continue to work with our colleagues at the local, state and federal levels to ensure Maryland is ready to respond to the coronavirus.”
Later that evening, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced the first three confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Maryland, occurring in Montgomery County, and declared a state of emergency, according to a press release form the governor’s office. Five more cases in the state have since been confirmed as of Tuesday morning.
“In order to further mobilize all available state resources in response to this threat to public health, I have issued a proclamation declaring a state of emergency in Maryland,” Hogan was quoted as saying in the release.
COVID-19 was first reported in Wuhan Province, China, late last year, but since then, cases have been identified around the globe, including the United States. It is in the same family of viruses as severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, and Middle East respiratory syndrome, or MERS, both of which have caused outbreaks in the past.
Kasey Memphis of the St. Mary’s County Health Department said the department has been working with the county’s department of aging and the department of social services to ensure that a plan is in place to provide for the county’s vulnerable elderly population, and has set up a 24-hour hotline for health care providers to contact the department if they fear a patient may have contracted COVID-19.
“As a local health department, we have a lot going on regularly,” Memphis said. “We’re responding to the regular flu season, and it is difficult to free up resources and staff to respond to something like this when we don’t necessarily have the baseline funds available that we need.”
The virus that causes COVID-19 is typically spread through the air via water droplets, for example by coughing or sneezing, but can also be transmitted via surfaces contaminated with the virus. Symptoms typically manifest two to 14 days after exposure, and include fever, runny nose, cough and breathing difficulties. Symptoms range from mild to severe, according to the CDC.
“Number one — this is real, so let’s not pretend that this is not. This is real. Number two — how bad is this going to get? It’s to be determined. ... We need to be able to understand what the patterns are at this point in time,” Dr. Boris Lushniak, dean of the University of Maryland School of Public Health, said. “Third question we get asked is how long is this going to last? … In my whole public health history, and in our generation, we’ve never been here before. We have to go back to 1918 and the Spanish flu to really look at a bad pandemic. How bad this one is going to be is unclear.”
Maureen Murphy, president of the College of Southern Maryland, noted that CSM does not have a residential student population, and that its campuses see a lot of outside foot traffic.
“We’ve elevated our sanitation, we’re monitoring student trips, we’re watching postseason athletic competitions,” Murphy said. “We are prepared to take about 75% of our credit programs online in one fell swoop if necessary.”
Hoyer acknowledged the difficulties that would occur with the mass closure of schools. “If the schools shut down, child care will be an extraordinary challenge,” Hoyer said. “We’ve been discussing so many problems that you would not normally just respond to as a health problem. It’s a very practical problem for employees, for businesses, for young people.”
