Some county parks will soon see updates and renovations to accommodate community needs, including new playground equipment, lighting and sports fields.
Last August the St. Mary’s County commissioners approved three Maryland Department of Natural Resources Program Open Space grants for the 2020 budget season.
Funding for projects at Dorsey Park, Lexington Manor Passive Park and Chaptico Park have been approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works and at Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners approved the grant funding.
According to Art Shepherd, director of recreation and parks for the county, outdated playground equipment will be replaced, ADA accessibility will be enhanced and fencing will be provided at the Dorsey Park playground in Leonardtown with $33,350 in county funds and $300,000 in state grants.
The Lexington Manor Passive Park in Lexington Park will see a resurfacing of access roads to the park, new lighting and parking installments and the construction a new public restroom with $350,000 in county funds and $600,000 in Program Open Space funds.
Improvements to Chaptico Park include renovating three multi-sport fields, installment of a new well and irrigation system for the fields and lighting for one of the fields, costing the county $60,000 with grant funds of $540,000. “Chaptico is so excited about this,” Shepherd said.
Total county funding for the projects is $443,350, while the grant will contribute $1,440,000 to the county parks. The county portion is already programmed in the upcoming budget.
In addition to approving the Program Open Space grant funding, the commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting authorized a budget amendment to fund the $60,000 cost of a parking project at Myrtle Point Park in California.
The parking areas at both Myrtle Point and Elms Beach waterfront parks are often overcrowded during weekends and holidays, according to Shepherd.
Additional parking by way of a 30-space lot is being proposed at Myrtle Point prior to future long-term improvements.
Currently, the improvements are scheduled to be in place before May when the weekend entrance fee begins and is collected throughout the spring and summer months.
Shepherd told the commissioners he, along with staff, visited the park to look for potential sites for the spaces and found an area for a second lot that is “more readily accessible to the beachfront.”
Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) said $60,000 for 30 spaces “seems pretty cheap” and asked if the lot was going to consist of gravel, with Shepherd responding yes.
Commissioner President Randy Guy (R) said the length of the walk from the current lot to the beach may be too long for some people.
