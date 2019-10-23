Maryland Republicans gathered Thursday night to celebrate the party’s accomplishments and to recognize party members for their contributions during the St. Mary’s County Republican Central Committee’s annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner at the Elks Lodge in California.
Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St.Mary’s, Calvert) gave welcoming remarks, reminding those in attendance of the two presidents who the dinner honored — Abraham Lincoln, the first elected president from the Republican Party, and Ronald Reagan, who was responsible for modernizing the GOP’s message.
“These presidents unified the Republican Party,” Bailey said, adding that Republicans are on the rise in St. Mary’s.
“I grew up in St. Mary’s County and when I was a boy 80% of the population was Democrat, but through tireless work of many people that are in the audience, Republican voters outnumber Democrats. That’s a big deal. This is our time to lead,” he said.
Brittany Hughes, a managing editor of MRCTV, delivered the keynote speech, emphasizing the importance of recruiting millennials into the party at a time when political homelessness has become more common.
“While Republicans have gained significant ground here in St. Mary’s County … independent voters and those who aren’t affiliated with either party is a rapidly growing demographic. How can we better reach those who are less likely to turn out to vote at all, much less vote for us,” Hughes said, suggesting that the party needs to make more of an effort to reach out to young people.
About 59% of millennial voters are either Democrat or leaning toward being Democrat, causing a significant political divide in the country, according to Hughes.
She offered three points that the party needs to improve upon: Republican downplay of the divide, speaking about issues that matter to millennials and promoting conservative ideals while actually practicing them.
“Until Republicans start considering the concerns of younger voters,” such as the environment, health care and income equality, “and presenting conservative answers to these questions in clear and meaningful ways, millennials will continue to feel estranged by the GOP and ignored by those asking for their vote,” Hughes said.
She encouraged the audience to change their attitude to one that “does not trade holding ourselves to our own standards in favor of simply blaming the other side for our problems.” Hughes implored the audience to not let it be said that “the party of Lincoln and Reagan surrendered our great nation to a bunch of commies because we assumed that they were a demographic that we could not reach … or because we are too proud to admit we can do better.”
“The Republican Party has a millennial problem, but we don’t have to,” Hughes said, concluding her speech.
Dan Burris, mayor of Leonardtown, presented Tony Avak with the honor of being the 2019 Republican Man of the Year. Avak was celebrated for his employment at Naval Air Station Patuxent River for 30 years, where he worked on projects involving AV-8B Harrier, A-6 Intruder, F-14 Tomcat and other platforms.
Avak was thankful for the award but surprised to learn that he had won, saying that he loves what he does every day.
Lynn Mattingly Delahay, an employee at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for 30 years, was selected as the Republican Woman of the Year. She is now the owner of Delahay Healthcare Services and serves as the recording secretary for the Republican Women of St. Mary’s County, a private club. Delahay also serves weekly as a local liaison for Bailey.
“I’ve been thinking about exactly how I can contribute to the success of our elected officials and the Republican Party. My goal is to help the Republican party stand strong and united,” Delahay said, thanking everyone for the award.
The benediction was done by Sheriff Tim Cameron (R), who offered a blessing for law enforcement, recognizing the 99 officers that, he said, had died nationally this year on duty.
