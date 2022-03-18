John C. Lee II is running for the Republican nomination for sheriff of St. Mary's County.
Current Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) is not running again. Sheriff's office Capt. Steve A. Hall has also filed as a Republican for the July 19 primary.
Lee, 41, of Drayden said he is running for "constitutional sheriff." As such, he wants to "restore constitutional adherence inside the county" and "re-establish better practices."
"Most don't know the history of the sheriff's role," Lee said, noting he studied it over the past year. "A great number of patriotic friends" made known to him the option of running for sheriff, he said.
"I don't have an axe to grind. I have honorable intention driven by integrity," he said, adding that he's "very excited for this opportunity."
Lee is a local truck driver. He has no law enforcement background, which he considers an advantage "because it brings new ideas to the table, an opportunity for new life in law enforcement."
If elected, Lee would direct his deputies to not issue tickets for "victimless crimes," such as not coming to a complete stop at a stop sign or for property crimes that could result in fines related to permits, for example.
He also held out the possibility of using nullification to not issue traffic or misdemeanor citations, which are handled in the district court, because such court does not offer jury trials.
Jury trials are required to be offered under Article 24 of the Maryland Constitution, he said. The statute says, "no man ought to be taken or imprisoned or disseized of his freehold, liberties or privileges, or outlawed, or exiled, or, in any manner, destroyed, or deprived of his life, liberty or property, but by the judgment of his peers, or by the Law of the land," according to msa.maryland.gov.
Lee said the sheriff's office and the district court are currently using "poor practices" based on ignorance of the state constitution.
Lee said he began studying the state and national constitutions "in light of federal encroachments due to the pandemic."
Lee grew up in Lusby and graduated from Patuxent High School. He is married to Ashley. They have two daughters, ages 15 and 13.
Lee called himself a hard-working "blue collar worker." He previously taught at Moore's Driving Academy in Mechanicsville for six years, he said.
His family is connected with Lee Industries, septic tank and plumbing services of Charlotte Hall and Huntingtown, he said.